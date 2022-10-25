ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service

Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Allegheny County

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man, identified as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found Johnson suffering from...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
OIL CITY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation

Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
