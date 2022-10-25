Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports
Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters
UPDATE: Oct. 28, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Our affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral at a church on the city’s North Side Friday. The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide that happened on the North Side earlier this month, say reports. 5 […]
2 detained in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral
Two people have been detained in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
House fire in Wilkinsburg claims the lives of two children
Two young children are dead after an early morning fire in Wilkinsburg. Pittsburgh Public Safety says they were notified of the fire around 1:40 Saturday morning.
2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two "people of interest" in the shooting outside a funeral at a church in Brighton Heights on Friday have been detained, officials said. The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop. Pittsburgh Public Safety said two "people of interest" in relation to the deadly shooting were detained. There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge.
Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building
One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
Three people injured when dozens of shots are fired in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said 34 rounds were fired in the 100 block of Rhine Place in the city’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Police said...
Mourners shot at during Pittsburgh funeral service
Mourners gathered at a Pittsburgh church for the funeral of a shooting victim were forced to duck for cover when gunshots rang out during the service. Six people were wounded but police say it’s not clear if the incident was related to the funeral.Oct. 29, 2022.
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
Man found shot to death in Allegheny County
Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man, identified as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found Johnson suffering from...
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation
Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
Two Arrest Made in Ambridge Armed Robbery Two More Suspects Being Sought
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier held a press conference at the Beaver County Courthouse Thursday afternoon in conjunction with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning , October 25, 2022 in Ambridge. Lozier said during the press conference that three armed subjects robbed a man loading money into the ATM machine at the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge. According to the Lozier the subjects came in two cars, abandoning one, and leaving the scene in the other car headed toward Pittsburgh. Cameras were used to find the car in Wilkinsburg. In the process of investigating several suspects were arrested in the Wilkinsburg and Churchill area on firearms charges. Authorities filed armed robbery charges against Kortez Williams.
Report: Man ran from police during Liberty traffic stop
Liberty Police Department initiated a traffic stop and pulled over a vehicle with passenger Gerald Brown, 59, in the area of Belmont and Fairlawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
18-year-old fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
An 18-year-old man died Tuesday after he was shot, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. At around 6:45 a.m., first responders found Omar McCord Jr. unresponsive in the area of Ionic Way and Millbrae Way in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood. Medics pronounced McCord dead at the...
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
