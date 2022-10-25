Kim Kardashian has officially unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022. On Sunday (30 October), the SKNN founder uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses. “Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far. Her outfit comprises an bright blue latex suit with prosthetic ridges and scales to mimic the appearance of the shape-shifting character. She wore blue, pointed stilletos to finish her look. “This is incredible,” one Twitter user...

23 MINUTES AGO