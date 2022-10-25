Read full article on original website
Photos show Ravalli County horses with manes, tails cut
MISSOULA, Mont. — New images show horses with cut tails and manes in Ravalli County. Three new photos from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office show what one or more suspects have done to horses in the Stevensville area, along the Eastside Highway and Rathbun Lane. The deputy on the...
Missoula Co. commissioners seek applicants for advisory positions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill 36 positions on advisory boards and committees that begin in 2023. Applications are available here.
Missoula Co. Incident Management Team returns home from Florida
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County’s Western Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team is back home after almost three weeks in Florida. The team set out Sept. 28, flying to Atlanta and then driving to Tallahassee. The team was dispatched to North Port, a city about the size of...
Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
Haunted Peaks Big Sky returns
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 6th annual Haunted Peaks Big Sky brings four days of Halloween fun to get underway this morning. Events for all ages are offering traditional holiday activities, music and films. You can enjoy dancing, the 5k Haunted Fun Run, Big Sky's Dia de los Muertos Celebration,...
Detention officers file lawsuit against Missoula Co. for unpaid wages
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a lawsuit, detention officers in Missoula county claim the county owes them millions of dollars in backpay. The complaint was filed in early October. More than 80 Missoula County detention officers and Sheriff TJ McDermott are plaintiffs in the lawsuit claiming the county isn't following state law when it comes to sheriff's pay, which is effecting detention officers.
'Yellowstone' season five to premiere at AMC theaters on Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — "Yellowstone", the hottest show starring Montana, and Oscar award winner Kevin Costner, is about to launch another season. Recent filming took place in cities like Missoula, Hamilton and Darby. Now, fans can't wait to see season five. The hit show follows the Dutton family, which owns...
UM falls just short to Weber St., 24-21
MISSOULA, Mont. — FINAL SCORE:. Montana falls just short to Weber St. in a close road game, 24-21. This loss in week 9 marks Montana's third straight this season and the only three on the year. Initially UM lead at the start of the game following a field goal....
Missoula Art Museum presents new photography exhibit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum presents Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection, a new exhibit that features work by 20 artists. The museum surveyed photographs collected since 1975 for the first time. The public can come celebrate the new exhibit on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to...
Class A/AA soccer state championships
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Billings Central Catholic wins their 10th girls Class-A soccer state title over Whitefish beating the Bulldogs 2-1. Bozeman Gallatin wins their first girls Class-AA soccer state title over Missoula Sentinel beating the Spartans 3-1. Columbia Falls wins boys soccer, winning the Class-A state title for the...
MSU, UM basketball receive multiple preseason honors
The Big Sky Conference released preseason honors Thursday afternoon, and both Montana and Montana State had multiple players recognized. MSU had three athletes receive accolades, one out of the men's program and two from the women's. Senior forward Jubrile Belo was named Preseason MVP, while senior forward Kola Bad Bear...
