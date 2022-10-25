Uriah Hall didn’t have the performance many expected but he still got the job done with a unanimous decision win over ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Over four rounds, Hall was definitely the superior fighter but a lack of activity until late in the fight didn’t allow him to really hurt Bell despite having an obvious advantage in almost every exchange. Still, Hall got the nod on the scorecards with all three judges giving him the fight 40-36 as he moves to 1-0 in his professional boxing career.

13 HOURS AGO