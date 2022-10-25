Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in video
At the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-ins Friday, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will step on the scale. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have to hit 187 pounds, the catchweight limit for their main event showdown on Showtime. In the co-main event, Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez will compete...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre on Jake Paul ahead of Anderson Silva fight: ‘It started off as a joke and look at him now’
Georges St-Pierre admits he wasn’t taking Jake Paul’s boxing career seriously at first, but Paul is changing the former UFC champion’s mind ahead of his toughest fight to date. Paul will face Anderson Silva at the Paul vs. Silva boxing event this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva weigh-in results: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva make weight for main event showdown
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is official. On Saturday, the two meet in the boxing ring in a YouTube star vs. MMA legend matchup, and both successfully beat the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event, which takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Silva weighed...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva live stream online
The Paul vs. Silva live stream online is for feature some of the fights from the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. The Paul vs. Silva live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET above. The schedule for this...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 Results: Kattar vs. Allen
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 63 results for the Kattar vs. Allen event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 63 Twitter updates. In the main event, Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash in a pivotal featherweight contest. Kattar has won three of his past five fights, while Allen has reeled off 11 straight victories.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul ‘shake up the world’ with Anderson Silva win
Israel Adesanya has joined Team Jake Paul. Legendary MMA icon Anderson Silva is officially set to be the fifth opponent for “The Problem Child” when the two collide this Saturday night in Phoenix, Ariz. Many in the combat sports community, whether boxing or MMA, believe the 47-year-old all-time great will be the stiffest test yet for Paul.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul scores late knockdown on Anderson Silva, secures unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated
Jake Paul faced the toughest test of his young career and he delivered a stunning knockdown against Anderson Silva in the final round to secure his victory to remain undefeated. While the scorecards looked like it was a much more lopsided fight, Paul did not have an easy night at...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 preview show: What’s at stake for Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen in main event?
Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will compete in the main event of UFC Vegas 63 in a compelling matchup in the UFC featherweight division, but with the potential of champ Alexander Volkanovski moving up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev, are there still big stakes for Kattar and Allen?. Ahead...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva results: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after unanimous decision win over Le’Veon Bell in listless affair
Uriah Hall didn’t have the performance many expected but he still got the job done with a unanimous decision win over ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Over four rounds, Hall was definitely the superior fighter but a lack of activity until late in the fight didn’t allow him to really hurt Bell despite having an obvious advantage in almost every exchange. Still, Hall got the nod on the scorecards with all three judges giving him the fight 40-36 as he moves to 1-0 in his professional boxing career.
MMA Fighting
‘I hate seeing that’: Fighters react to Arnold Allen’s win, Calvin Kattar’s knee injury at UFC Vegas 63
Arnold Allen got his 10th straight win, but not at all in the way he wanted to in UFC Vegas 63’s headliner against Calvin Kattar. Kattar appeared to injure his leg late in the first round and hit the deck after taking a leg kick just eight seconds into the second round, bringing an unfortunate end to Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 63.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?
For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Anderson Silva’s chances vs. Jake Paul, Josh Thomson calls out the media
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul’s boxing match is going down in just two days, and while Silva isn’t necessarily fighting to represent MMA, the MMA community will be rooting for the former UFC middleweight champion. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
Sparring partner Eliezer Silva talks alleged knockout of Anderson Silva in training for Jake Paul bout
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski impact on UFC featherweight division
It appears as if UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will chase history and a second world title against Islam Makhachev in the near future, but what kind of impact will that have on an interesting 145-pound division?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, it’s a Free-For-All Friday...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Marcos Rogerio de Lima runs over teammate Andrei Arlovski for quick submission win
The long win streak of Andrei Arlovski is no more thanks to American Top Team teammate Marcos Rogerio de Lima. De Lima faced the former UFC heavyweight champion in a preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday at the UFC APEX. “Pezao” dropped Arlovski with one of the first strikes he landed, got on top, took the back, and kept cranking away with hopes of locking in a rear naked choke — which he eventually got 1:50 into the bout.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva make bet: fighters’ union, or kickboxing rematch
Jake Paul loves to bet his opponents prior a fight, and he finally came up with an idea to entice Anderson Silva into a wager. Just 48 hours away from their boxing match, Paul made Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems
Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
