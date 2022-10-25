Just got a Samsung galaxy S21 and was surprised to find only a USB type C cable (both ends) and no mains socket. So I don't have a mains socket Type C adaptor and they cost about £20.00. Do I really need to buy one and use the cable it came with or can I just use a regular type C cable with a usb on the other end plugged into my desk top? The instructions say you must use orginal cable provided.

10 HOURS AGO