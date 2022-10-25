A 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Rental Skips the TV Focal Point in Favor of Bookcases and Art

Read full article on original website
This Brooklyn Brownstone Feels Like a Quirky, Cozy Attic in the Trees
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.
NYC pasta shop heiress and food creator collaborate for one-of-a-kind dinner pop-up
Every month is National Pasta Month for Emily Fedner and Sarah Raffetto, the co-founders of a private group dining pop-up in New York City called Petite Pasta Joint.
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
NBC New York
This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half
Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC
And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
Before & After: An Outdated, Blank Condo Now Has a Cool ‘Parisian Modern’ Aesthetic
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
whatnowny.com
Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side
After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
NBC New York
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in New York City—and the Average Rent Among Them Is $3,377
A new report from StreetEasy is highlighting the most coveted neighborhoods in New York City. The real estate marketplace used search data to determine which places in three boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens — are the most popular so far this year. Notably, the Bronx and Staten...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
New York City Restaurant's Over-the-Top Christmas Decor Is Incredible
We're totally booking at table at Rolf's this season.
See How a Cluttered Brooklyn Loft Appears to Double in Size, Thanks to Staging
When people say that they “outgrew” their home, they usually don’t mean it literally. But that was exactly the case with a loft apartment in Brooklyn that a family of five (and a dog) decided to put on the market. The six-foot ceilings in the upper part of the loft were so short that the growing children actually hit their heads on them.
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
Sources: Former interim NYC Transit president assaulted
NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 former interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Chelsea.It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 21st Street and Sixth Avenue.Sources say she was crossing the street when a man she didn't know approached her and punched her in face before running off.Feinberg was not seriously hurt.No arrests have been made.
Individual falls into 25-foot-deep hole on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling 25 feet down a hole on the Upper East Side.It happened at a construction site on 83rd Street between Second and Third avenues.Fire officials spent roughly 20 minutes rescuing the victim.The victim's condition is unclear, and it's unknown if the victim is a construction worker.
One dead, another critical after shooting inside Brooklyn restaurant, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday morning, authorities said. The suspect opened fire inside the eatery, Miguel’s, at 2315 Strauss Street just before 9 a.m., police said. Eyon Johnson, 46, of Brooklyn, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, police […]
Apartment Therapy
