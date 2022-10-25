ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
ADRC’s Grounded Cafe celebrating 5 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What began as an idea five years ago has grown into something so much more. The Grounded Cafe inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay is ready to celebrate. “We help those with disabilities, barriers to employment, or seniors, gain...
Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
Pet Saver: Benji

Meet Benji, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 26lbs and still has plenty of pep in his step!. He has excellent leash manners and his tail never stops wagging. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
Primal Eats: Venison Namtok Laab recipe

(WFRV) – It’s the National Dish of Laos and this meat salad using fresh herbs is versatile depending on what kind of meat you want to use. In today’s episode, Dxrxthy shows Local 5 Live viewers how to make a traditional Namtok Laab recipe using Primal Eats venison.
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
Woodside Senior Communities: Protecting seniors during cold/flu season

(WFRV) – Colder temperatures can bring illness to everyone, but seniors can be especially susceptible. Woodside Senior Communities Administrator Jessica Atkinson visited Local 5 Live along with Nurse Ashley Ellner-Graef with the precautions taken at the senior community, how they are keeping their residents healthy, and with cold and flu season upon us, what are some things you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
