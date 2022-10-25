It can be overwhelming trying to figure out which e-bike to purchase given how saturated the market is. Zectron's new e-bike, launching first on Indiegogo, brings a unique folding frame design with an embedded display, amazingly bright lights, and a promise of technology features that let you track your bike's location. The company also says that the e-bike can last up to a week with a single charge. Those are some big promises for a product that's yet to officially release.

