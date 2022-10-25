Read full article on original website
Related
Watching from the cot: are smart toys and baby products worth it for parents?
More and more smart baby monitors and AI-powered toys are entering the Australian market, but these expensive products can have a significant privacy cost
ZDNet
This car charger doubles as an emergency device
I'm usually very good at reviewing and highlighting products that I find useful, but sometimes things fall through the gaps. One such product is the Nitecore VCL10 car charger. I've had this for a few years, and I've overlooked it because it lives in my car, and I always forget to bring it indoors.
ZDNet
Zectron e-bike first look: A week-long rider with a lot of potential
It can be overwhelming trying to figure out which e-bike to purchase given how saturated the market is. Zectron's new e-bike, launching first on Indiegogo, brings a unique folding frame design with an embedded display, amazingly bright lights, and a promise of technology features that let you track your bike's location. The company also says that the e-bike can last up to a week with a single charge. Those are some big promises for a product that's yet to officially release.
Comments / 0