Northern Fairfield- 624 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower. 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Patchy fog....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO