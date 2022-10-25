Bayonetta 3 review: Mesmerising, absurd and unbeatable action

PlatinumGames has made a name for itself with its fair share of over-the-top action titles that push the envelope on combat loops that take time to learn but are ever so satisfying to master.

Bayonetta 3 is not only a world-class action game within its own right, it’s also the strongest showcase for the series to date, with meaningful improvements made to its core combat mechanics.

But going beyond its familiarity, the third instalment has managed to dutifully shake itself from the constraints of a single character, to open up more possibilities for the series going forward.

Those new additions, including a new deuteragonist and the introduction of the “demon masquerade” mechanic make its already gargantuan battles tower even higher than ever before.

For our full review of Bayonetta 3 , keep reading this article.

How we tested

Our review of Bayonetta 3 is based on a 16-hour playthrough on a Nintendo Switch OLED, in both handheld and TV modes. In that time, we were able to complete the game’s story as well as explore its additional content and post-game content.

‘Bayonetta 3'

The verdict: ‘Bayonetta 3’