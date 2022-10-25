Chinese nationals charged for 'spying' on Huawei criminal case

Two Chinese nationals have been charged in New York with attempting to obstruct the criminal investigation into telecommunications company Huawei, US attorney general Merrick Garland announced on Monday, 24 October.

Guochun He and Zheng Wang are accused of offering bribes to an FBI double agent they thought they had recruited as a spy, according to the US Justic Department.

According to court papers, the pair provided officials with thousands of dollars in Bitcoin payments.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to to undermine the rule of law,” Mr Garland said.

