New York State

Chinese nationals charged for 'spying' on Huawei criminal case

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pok0_0iloDZAQ00

Two Chinese nationals have been charged in New York with attempting to obstruct the criminal investigation into telecommunications company Huawei, US attorney general Merrick Garland announced on Monday, 24 October.

Guochun He and Zheng Wang are accused of offering bribes to an FBI double agent they thought they had recruited as a spy, according to the US Justic Department.

According to court papers, the pair provided officials with thousands of dollars in Bitcoin payments.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to to undermine the rule of law,” Mr Garland said.

Related
The Independent

Paul Gosar caught on secret video seeming to approve of man who said he’d shot at immigrants

Paul Gosar, a far-right Arizona congressman who has been stumping for the state’s Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate, appeared to approve of a constituent who claimed he’d shot an immigrant on his property, in a recently released video.In the video, the Republican congressman can be seen at an event where two apparent constituents and supporters of the Arizona lawmaker approach the man to begin discussing issues at the US southern border.“I’m actually a huge fan of everything you’ve done for election integrity and everything,” the man, who is off camera and can’t be identified, begins by telling Mr Gosar, referring back...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.David DePape, 42, grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving about 20 years ago to follow an older girlfriend to San Francisco. A street address listed for DePape in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post office box at a UPS Store.DePape was arrested at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

We are watching a revolution take place in Iran

Some six weeks ago, a young Kurdish woman – 22-year-old Mahsa Amini – died in the custody of her country’s so-called morality police, a grotesque organisation dedicated to the oppression of women. Ms Amini’s “crime” was to wear her hijab “improperly”. She was detained by the morality police for three days, during which time she fell into a coma after collapsing at the detention centre. The officers concerned stand accused of beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle. Their version of events is that she suffered a heart attack. There’s little chance of anything resembling...
The Independent

Dispatch audio reveals how Paul Pelosi alerted police to hammer attacker during secret 911 call

Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.Paul Pelosi relayed to law enforcement that a man called “David” had broken into his San Francisco home and planned to lie in “wait” for his House Speaker wife, according to a dispatcher.Mr Pelosi, 82, described the man as “a friend” – in an apparent attempt to keep the 911 call under wraps from the alleged attacker David DePape.In a police audio clip, from 2.28am local time, the dispatcher is...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
The Independent

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Independent

Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says

Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
The Independent

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead.Xi has amassed a measure of power over China’s ruling party unseen since Mao Zedong, the leader from 1949 until his death in 1976. Xi's consolidation of power comes as the United States has updated its defense and national security strategies to reflect that China is now America's most potent military and economic adversary. Biden takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen

Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
The Independent

China accused of operating ‘secret police stations’ in the Netherlands to ‘pressurise dissidents’

The Dutch government is investigating reports that China has illegally opened at least two police stations in the Netherlands since 2018.According to an investigation by RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money, the stations have been used to put pressure on dissident Chinese people in the country.A report from NGO Safeguard Defenders said that China had police “service stations” in 12 EU countries.“We are now investigating as a ministry what is going on with the centers, and when we have more intel about it we can determine the appropriate action,” spokesperson Maxime Hovenkamp said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says government will have 'accountability' in first speech as prime ministerDUP ‘ready to fight’ in election after Westminster meeting with NI secretary‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ reveals real face for first time after release from prison
The Independent

Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.“It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it.”Biden spoke hours after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine staged a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim

The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister.The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister in the summer. It said the security breach was kept secret by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the civil service.The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Russian spies were suspected of the hack. It said the hackers gained access to sensitive information, including discussions about...
The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
The Hill

South Korea president declares mourning period after 151 killed in stampede

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol on Sunday declared a week-long national mourning period after at least 151 people died in a Halloween party crowd crush in a nightlife district in Seoul, The Associated Press reported. Yoon ordered flags at government buildings to fly at half-staff, and declared the district of...
The Independent

The Independent

