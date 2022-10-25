Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea president declares mourning period after 151 killed in stampede
South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol on Sunday declared a week-long national mourning period after at least 151 people died in a Halloween party crowd crush in a nightlife district in Seoul, The Associated Press reported. Yoon ordered flags at government buildings to fly at half-staff, and declared the district of...
SFGate
Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. “It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to what they’re...
SFGate
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the...
Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians began voting Sunday morning in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between President Jair Bolsonaro and his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive political figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics or returns a leftist to the top job — and, in the latter case, whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat. Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro. He sported the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
SFGate
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within all human cells. Fast-forward to the rise of novel coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, and the global spread of COVID-19. Approximately five per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffer respiratory failure (low blood oxygen) requiring hospitalization. In Canada about 1.1 per cent of infected patients (almost 46,000 people) have died. This...
SFGate
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss was running...
Government drops plan to combat anti-Muslim hatred with official definition of Islamophobia
The government has dropped work on an official definition of Islamophobia that was promised over three years ago amid mounting concern over inaction on the issue.Muslims are the most targeted group for religious hate crimes in England and Wales, while a string of scandals have exposed anti-Muslim hatred within the Conservative Party.Ministers will be questioned on the issue in parliament on Tuesday, which marks the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month.Labour MP Afzal Khan is to raise a point of order asking why successive prime ministers have not responded to any of his letters concerning the bigotry for two years.“Their lack...
Comments / 0