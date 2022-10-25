ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wreck of sister vessel to Sweden’s most famous 17th-century warship discovered by archaeologists

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUHs2_0iloDR6c00

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the shipwreck of “Applet” – the long-lost sister of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”.

Archaeologists working on the research programme “The Forgotten Fleet” have described having the feeling of their pulses racing as they discovered the wreck and found it to be similar to Vasa.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Swedish Museum of Wrecks.

“Both the construction and the powerful dimensions seemed very familiar. The hope of finding one of Vasa’s sister ships was sparked within us.”

The massive shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm, near capital Stockholm. Parts of the ship’s side had sunk to the bottom of the sea, but the hull got preserved to a lower gun deck. Its fallen sides had portholes which showed the warship had two gun decks.

Applet (The Apple) was launched in 1629 and was built by the same shipbuilder as its ill-fated sister.

Mr Hansson said the construction and the dimensions of the wreck looked “very familiar” and added that they were hopeful it could be Vasa’s sister ship.

A more detailed investigation of the parts was carried out in the spring of 2022, revealing details that further bolstered their beliefs as they matched Vasa. The museum said technical details like measurements and wood confirmed the ship to be the Applet.

“With ‘Applet’, we can add another key piece of the puzzle in the development of Swedish shipbuilding,” Mr Hansson said.

He added that its discovery has enabled researchers to study the differences between Applet and Vasa.

“The find is also valuable for those who want to uncover a new piece of exciting history through the old ship,” Mr Hansson said. “Applet is part of our cultural heritage..”

Patrik Hoglund, another archaeologist, said its discovery will help in understanding how “large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea – a decisive factor in Sweden ’s emergence as a great power in the 1600s”.

Vasa, which was 69m (226ft) long, sank on its maiden voyage after sailing just over 1,000 yards. It was named after Sweden’s king Gustav Vasa and was built to become a symbol of the country’s military might.

The Vasa was salvaged in 1961 and is on display at Stockholm’s Vasa Museum.

Applet was commissioned by the army when the Swedish navy joined the Thirty Years’ War, with 1,000 men onboard, the museum said.

“Applet was sunk off Vaxholm in 1659 to become part of an underwater barrier that would prevent the enemy from reaching Stockholm by sea,” the museum said.

Comments / 4

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Swedish Archaeologists Unearth ‘One Of A Kind’ Amulet Of Thor’s Hammer

The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
Mental_Floss

The Wreck of the ‘Äpplet’—Sister Ship of Sweden’s Infamous ‘Vasa’—Has Been Found After More Than Three Centuries

In August 1628, a hulking warship called the Vasa (named for Sweden’s royal family) began its highly anticipated maiden voyage from Stockholm. To say it didn’t go well would be the understatement of the 17th century: King Gustav II Adolf had wanted the vessel to be massive at an unprecedented scale, and builders never quite landed on the correct proportions for such a task. The future crown jewel of the Swedish navy sank before it even hit the one-mile mark.
Phys.org

Skaftö wreck's cargo tells a tale of 15th century trade routes

Research at the University of Gothenburg has shown that the Skaftö wreck had probably taken on cargo in Gdańsk in Poland and was heading towards Belgium when it foundered in the Lysekil archipelago around 1440. Modern methods of analysis of the cargo are now providing completely new answers about the way trade was conducted in the Middle Ages.
The Guardian

Swedish archaeologists find 17th-century warship

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister ship of the 17th-century warship Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks has said. Launched in 1629, Applet (Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre Vasa, which was carrying 64 cannon when it...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
TheConversationAU

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy