ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese for cameos in Midnights music videos

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U9Mn_0iloDKAl00

Taylor Swift has recruited famous faces including Laura Dern , Haim and Dita Von Teese to appear in the video series she has designed to accompany her new album Midnights .

The pop icon has revealed she’s made a number of “music movies” to go with her latest release and unveiled the shorts in a teaser trailer that dropped last week.

“I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them,” Swift said of her visual project.

“I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Most Surprising TV Show Cameos Ever: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More

While many TV shows have made household names out of their star players, occasionally showrunners have been able to corral some of Hollywood’s biggest names to drop in for a surprising cameo during a complete episode or a single scene. Perhaps one of the most polarizing cameos belonged to Ed Sheeran on HBO’s Game of Thrones in […]
The Independent

Rita Wilson interview: ‘I’ve exhausted the canon of warm, nurturing wives. Give me crazy!’

There’s only one disappointment about Rita Wilson’s new album: she doesn’t rap. In March 2020, a week after her husband Tom Hanks sent shockwaves around the world by announcing the couple had come down with Covid, Wilson posted a video of herself in quarantine flawlessly rapping Naughty by Nature’s 1992 anthem “Hip Hop Hooray”. The clip has since racked up more than two million views on Instagram, earning praise from everyone from Kim Kardashian (“The best video EVER!!!!!!”) to Barack Obama (“Drop the mic, Rita!”). When news of this unlikely viral hit reached Naughty By Nature, the Grammy-winning trio released...
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
The Independent

Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
The Independent

Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’

Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
The Independent

Lizzo confuses fans with elaborate Marge Simpson costume set to Family Guy voiceover

Lizzo confused many of her Instagram followers after sharing a look at her Halloween costume for the year.The “Good as Hell” singer shared a short video clip to the social media website, in which she was dressed as the yellow-skinned Marge Simpson from The Simpsons.In the video, she can be seen miming to a voice recording of a popular cartoon matriarch – but not Marge.Instead, the voice that plays is that of Family Guy’s Lois Griffin, who yells: “Peter!”“The crossover episode y’all been waitin for,” Lizzo wrote in the comments.Reactions to the video were mixed, with many praising Lizzo’s...
The Independent

Tom Hanks voices ‘new Pixar character’ in Saturday Night Live skit

Tom Hanks made a cameo as himself in a Saturday Night Live sketch last night (29 October), in which he agrees to voice a new character in a hypothetical Pixar film.The actor, who famously voiced Woody in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, offers a sample of himself in the role, even imbuing the character – an anthropomorphic piece of luggage – with a catchphrase.Hanks also appeared again later in the episode, which was hosted by Jack Harlow.In the final skit, he reprised his popular SNL character David S Pumpkins, whom he first portrayed on the show in 2016.The Pixar skit...
The Independent

Spice Girls’ Mel B confirms engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee: ‘It was very romantic’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has confirmed that the she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star shared details of McPhee’s “very romantic” proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox last Friday (29 October). When asked how McPhee proposed, Scary Spice reportedly told friend and comedian Ruby Wax: “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you’. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she...
The Independent

The 35 most mind-blowing film twists of all time, explained

Being caught off guard by a well-deployed twist is an unrivalled cinematic joy.Over the years, writers and directors have imagined up fresh ways of keeping film audiences on their toes. Some remain astonishingly bold by today’s standards, while others have had the gleam worn off by the film’s they’ve gone onto inspire.There are those filmmakers who have attempted to make the twist their trademark (M Night Shyamalan), then there are others who have impressively shaped a film around its rug-pulling denouement (Christopher Nolan’s magician drama The Prestige was essentially one giant magic trick). Either way, they make for memorable...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume

Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?
The Independent

Movied to tears: Why we can’t stop watching things that make us cry

Some films leave a scar. Leonardo DiCaprio vanishing into the sea at the end of Titanic. Jake Gyllenhaal saying “I wish I knew how to quit you” in Brokeback Mountain. The prolonged labrador funeral in Marley & Me. Everyone has a particular movie that emotionally destroys them. Sometimes all it takes is a single line. For me? Ben Stiller’s choked-up “I’ve had a rough year, Dad” at the end of The Royal Tenenbaums does it every time. Other movies, however, charge at you with whole hours of lachrymosity at once, wringing tears from you like a sodden dishcloth.The genre is...
The Independent

Rapper Jack Harlow appears unrecognisable in Saturday Night Live skits

Jack Harlow appeared unrecognisable across multiple of his Saturday Night Live skits, stumping viewers.The “Industry Baby” rapper made his return to the SNL stage on 29 October as both the evening’s host and musical guest. During the show’s first sketch, the typically curly-haired Harlow appeared with his hair short and straightened as he stood beside cast member Heidi Gardner at a wedding altar.Many viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise, with one writing: “There’s no way that’s Jack Harlow.”“I ain’t even realise that was Jack Harlow as the groom,” one user wrote alongside the laughing emoji. A...
The Independent

Dax Shepard reveals why he and Kristen Bell didn’t want a second child initially

Dax Shepard revealed that while he and wife Kristen Bell share two daughters, they didn’t initially want a second child.The 47-year-old actor was asked about the pros and cons of having more than one child during an appearance on The Endless Honeymoon Podcast on Tuesday. According to Shepard, he and his wife “did not want a second child” at first, after welcoming their first daughter, Lincoln, in 2013.Speaking to two callers, he described how happy they must be with their one baby, similar to how he felt after Lincoln was born.“You must feel so content and so full, you’re...
The Independent

Michael J Fox shares the reason why he thinks River Phoenix was ‘always so nice’ to him

Michael J Fox has reflected on an “act of kindness” from River Phoenix when they were kids.The moment in question happened over 30 years ago when Fox was filming 1991’s Doc Hollywood, which was shot in a small Florida town where Phoenix “had a place”.“River Phoenix and his brother [Joaquin Phoenix] had a place there, and River would take us out,” Fox recalled.“He used to come and scoop us up and take us to his place and have a barbecue. It’s funny because that was an act of kindness that was built on an act of kindness.”Fox, 61, said...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy