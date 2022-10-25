Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese for cameos in Midnights music videos
Taylor Swift has recruited famous faces including Laura Dern , Haim and Dita Von Teese to appear in the video series she has designed to accompany her new album Midnights .
The pop icon has revealed she’s made a number of “music movies” to go with her latest release and unveiled the shorts in a teaser trailer that dropped last week.
“I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them,” Swift said of her visual project.
“I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”
