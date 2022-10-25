ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden makes super-awkward on-air apology over restaurant rudeness

By Ariana Baio
An elephant in the room hung over The Late Late Show on Monday night as James Corden took a seat behind his desk.

Since Corden was called out for being rude and banned by Balthazar owner Keith McNally , the 44-year-old British late-night host has faced a mountain of online hate.

But it seems Corden was fully aware of his impact as he decided to address the controversy and issue an apology.

"When you make a mistake you gotta take responsibility," Corden said.

The Late Late host explained that while at the famous New York City restaurant a few weeks ago, his wife told the server she had a "serious food allergy" and was forced to send her food back upon realizing it had been cooked with the food.

According to McNally's initial Instagram post about Corden, his wife sent back her egg yolk omelette upon realizing it had egg white in it.

Corden said after his wife's meal came back to the table, wrong, the third time he "made a sarcastic, rude comment" in "the heat of the moment."

"It is a comment, I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server, I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone, that does such a job," Corden said.

James Corden Discusses His Restaurant Episode www.youtube.com

Corden explain that because he did not shout, scream, "get up out of my seat", or use derogatory language toward anyone, he did not feel he did anything wrong.

"The truth is I have, I made a rude comment," Corden said. "It was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

He went on to explain that given the opportunity he would apologize in person. Corden's apology comes just a few days after telling the New York Times he felt he had not done anything wrong.

Indy100

Elon Musk said "comedy is now legal on Twitter" but all the best jokes are about him

Elon Musk now owns Twitter and has subsequently confirmed that "comedy is now legal" on the website which is odd because along with TikTok its probably one of the funniest social media platforms out there. The South African billionaire completed his purchase of Twitter on Friday and immediately put in place some of the changes that he wanted to enforce such as firing many of the company's executives. He also said that Twitter will now have a "content moderation council" but that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes."Amongst his announcements was one less...
Indy100

The black eye club TikTok conspiracy explained

A conspiracy theory made its way across TikTok, connecting celebrities and politicians with black eyes to the Illuminati and QAnon. Some have even tried to connect it to a reptilian race.But where did this theory come from? Read on for the breakdown.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhat is the black eye club?The black eye club on TikTok is centred around the baseless idea that society's elite are getting black eyes from specific initiation rituals and other bizarre ways.The hashtag #blackeyeclub, has 3.8million views on the platform and features many videos of people claiming that celebrities like Pope Francis,...
Indy100

Taylor Swift's former schoolmate claims that ‘most people hated her'

Listen, haters gonna hate – as Taylor Swift herself would say. But apparently there were quite a few of them at the queen of pop’s former home town.One woman, who says she went to the same high school as Swifty, claims that one of the most successful artists in the world was, in fact, not so popular among her peers.In a clip posted a month before the release of Tay’s hotly-anticipated album Midnights, TikTok user Jessica McLane said she and the multi-award-winning artist both attended Hendersonville High School back in 2006.That was the year the 'Shake it Off' singer got...
Indy100

Taylor Swift has created TikTok best new trend: "I'm the problem"

Taylor Swift has smashed streaming and sales records following the release of her tenth studio album Midnights on October 21, so it's no surprise that her lead single Anti-Hero is taking over TikTok.The third song from the album dives into Swift's insecurities most of us experience, with 'Anti-Hero' being the main character of a story but doesn't possess typical heroic qualities.“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” Swift said in a behind-the-song video about the track. “I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

People can't get over the sassy title of Prince Harry's new book

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has announced he will be releasing a memoir called Spare on 10 January this coming year and people are excited. The widely anticipated novel will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his military service in Afghanistan to becoming a husband and father. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "My hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no...
Indy100

Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back ... as a TV show

Seth Rogen's popular adult-animated movie Sausage Party is coming to Amazon, this time as a TV show.Sausage Party: Foodtopia is based on the 2016 R-rated film and will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2024 according to a press release from Amazon Studios.The animated series will feature voices from the original cast like Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Other actors such as Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to be featured in the TV series. "Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly...
Indy100

