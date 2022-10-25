Read full article on original website
Pop Star Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. She […]
NBC San Diego
Woman Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After 6-Year-Old Alerts Neighbors to Shooting
A woman was found dead inside her Las Vegas home Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child ran to a neighbor's house asking for help, authorities said. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV reported.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m. According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision. The officials stated that the driver...
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways. Updated: 12...
‘Do you want to get shot?’ Las Vegas police arrest stolen car suspect with help of K9 who gets hit, kicked
A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, leading police on a chase, pulling a weapon, resisting arrest, and kicking and hitting a Metro police dog, according to his arrest report.
KTNV
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police release new video in Halloween 2021 shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released new video in a cold case from last Halloween in hopes to catch a drive-by shooter. The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Fogg Street. According to...
Metro searching for man in woman’s killing
A man is wanted after police say he killed a woman at a home in the southwest valley early Thursday. Around 1:30am, Metro Police were called to a home near Russell and Tenaya and after entering the home found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas police: 71-year-old woman dies after 3 vehicle hit-and-run crash, impairment suspected
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Harry Reid Airport that left a 71-year-old female driver dead. It happened on Thursday, just after 3 p.m. along Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved three vehicles one of which was a stationary tractor-trailer. According to officers, […]
‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass
A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
