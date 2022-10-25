Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Videos: I Hope Adorable Dexter the Dog Visits New England After Teaching Himself to Walk Again as a Human
Dexter the Dog, who learned to walk like a human on his own after major injuries, has gained worldwide fame. He doesn't need his New Hampshire-made wheel chair anymore, nor two of his legs. Meet Dexter, who surprised his owner one day, and brought so much joy and hope to...
95.9 WCYY
Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0