cleveland19.com
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
Suspect in custody after attack in Garrettsville leaves 2 in critical condition
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — An individual is in custody after an attack in Garrettsville left two people in critical condition. According to the Village of Garrettsville Police Department, the incident...
2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles
Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman sentenced for overdose death
An Austintown woman has been sent to prison for supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. Johnise Burkley, 61, appeared before a judge in Mahoning County court on Thursday and was given a four-year sentence. Burkley pleaded guilty earlier to charges of reckless homicide, illegal manufacture of drugs, and...
Ohio man pleads guilty to filming repeated assaults of girlfriend who later died
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced for repeatedly assaulting his then-girlfriend while forcing their children to watch. She later died in a hospital. The Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Joe Graley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder on Oct. 26. Graley was sentenced to 25 years in prison […]
WFMJ.com
Two juvenile suspects arrested in connection to shooting of 11-year-old girl in Niles
Niles Police tell 21 News two 14-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Niles Saturday night. Police sources tell 21 News the shooting took place on North Chestnut Avenue Friday evening leaving the female victim wounded. Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene.
WFMJ.com
Milton police chief left bloody after scuffle with suspect
A Lake Milton man is in jail after police say he kneed Lake Milton Police Chief, Charles Vandyke in the head multiple times. Police were dispatched to a home in Craig Beach just before 10:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a protection order violation. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Jason...
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning.
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend in Ashtabula County
A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.
Geneva man sentenced in rape case
A Geneva man was sentenced last week after being convicted of raping a minor.
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director faces sentencing for bribery
A Salem funeral director is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to trying to bribe a local judge. Greenisen could face a sentence of up to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine but has asked the court for probation when Judge Megan Bickerton passes the sentence on January 27.
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound on foot
According to a police report, the 20-year-old victim showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Grand Jury drops charges against Hermitage man charged with assault, abduction
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has returned a "no-bill" on the charges filed against a Hermitage man accused of felonious assault and abduction of a Trumbull county woman in July. A "no-bill" means that the Grand Jury has decided not to indict the person charged with an alleged crime. The...
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.
2 men shot at intersection in Cleveland, 54-year-old man in critical condition
CLEVELAND — There is a heavy police presence on scene after two men were shot in Cleveland on Thursday morning. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
