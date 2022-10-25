ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Austintown woman sentenced for overdose death

An Austintown woman has been sent to prison for supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose. Johnise Burkley, 61, appeared before a judge in Mahoning County court on Thursday and was given a four-year sentence. Burkley pleaded guilty earlier to charges of reckless homicide, illegal manufacture of drugs, and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Milton police chief left bloody after scuffle with suspect

A Lake Milton man is in jail after police say he kneed Lake Milton Police Chief, Charles Vandyke in the head multiple times. Police were dispatched to a home in Craig Beach just before 10:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a protection order violation. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Jason...
LAKE MILTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem funeral director faces sentencing for bribery

A Salem funeral director is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to trying to bribe a local judge. Greenisen could face a sentence of up to 36 months in jail and a $10,000 fine but has asked the court for probation when Judge Megan Bickerton passes the sentence on January 27.
SALEM, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA

