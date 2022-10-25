Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Electric Lotus Eletre R Promises 905 HP
Lotus reveals its 2024 Eletre trims, with base, S, and R models set to kick off the automaker's SUV era. Eletre R will offer 905 hp and 726 lb-ft of torque and 2.95-second launches from 0 to 62 mph, with all model versions using a 112-kWh battery. The Eletre is...
Autoweek.com
Here’s Why Argo AI Is Shutting Down
Argo AI, an autonomous startup backed by Volkswagen and Ford, shuts down amid mounting losses. The company would have provided the software behind Volkswagen's planned MOIA ride-pooling service in Germany, originally scheduled to launch in 2024. The startup's Level 2 and Level 3 driver-assist tech is expected to be folded...
Autoweek.com
Gift Guide: The Best Ride-On Electric Cars for Kids
Ride-on electric cars are all the rage among kids these days. But it's not just cars! Trucks, motorcycles, tractors, quads—you name it, there's a ride-on electric toy for every little one. If you're looking for a gift for the little car-lover in your life, check out the best ride-on electric cars for kids, as chosen by the experts at your favorite automotive magazine.
Autoweek.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Is King of the Spec Sheet
Ford takes a leap ahead of competitors as it releases critical specs on its coming Super Duty pickups. Look for 8000 pounds payload, up to 40,000 pounds towing (on the F-450, anyway), and as much as 1200 lb-ft of torque. Pricing starts at $45,765, plus a vast list of options,...
Autoweek.com
Ferrari 499P Hypercar Set to Take On the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023
Ferrari officially unveiled its 499P Le Mans Hypercar and details of the car’s powertrain. Ferrari officially returns to the 24 Hours after 50 years away. The Italian automaker holds 20 world endurance titles and nine overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari has officially unveiled its...
Autoweek.com
On Track, Revolution A-One Is a $193,000 Endorphin Dispenser
The Revolution A-One is the latest giant slayer from esteemed British engineer Phil Abbott, with final assembly in Peterborough, UK. The car gets a German-built carbon-fiber monocoque, born of an efficient resin-transfer molding process (a la McLaren), that earns full FIA safety approval. “As long as your inputs are correct,...
Autoweek.com
How the 2023 Ram Rebel Cranks Excitement into Mopar’s 2500 HD Line
Beyond the Hemi gas V8 and a Cummins diesel inline-6, the Ram Rebel HD offers 20-inch off-road rubber, limited-slip differential, locking rear axle, 3-link front, and 5-link rear suspensions. Serious off-roaders will want the grunty 6.7-liter Cummins, which generates 370 hp and a heathen 850 lb-ft of torque for towing...
