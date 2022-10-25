Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WJLA
Jack Russell Terrier missing after it escapes Maryland arena still wearing racing muzzle
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — While competing in a Jack Russell Terrier Race at The Washington International Horse Show in Prince George's County on Friday, Evangeline, a British Grit breed, ran from the arena with her racing muzzle on, racing officials said. Officials are asking for help locating her...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
tjchronicle.com
The Pauls take on The Great Frederick Fair
As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.
Centre Daily
Co-workers spent years splitting Maryland lottery tickets. They finally won
The camaraderie among co-workers is a unique bond. For six Maryland employees, this bond revolves around the lottery. After years of playing together, the “Powerball Six” won $50,000 in the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing, according to an Oct. 26 news release from Maryland lottery officials. The “Powerball Six”...
wfxrtv.com
Boonsboro Firefighters respond to Friday night brush fire
BOONSBORO, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company says they responded to a substantial fire in the woods on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. to the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road to find a fire unattended. They report Trents Ferry Road was shut down so trucks and crews had space to operate. Crews extinguished the fire which was just under two acres in size.
Sheehy Hagerstown gives back to local organization
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As part of their monthly commitment to give back to the community Sheehy Hagerstown donated $1,500 to the Hagerstown Women’s Club. The Women’s Club auditorium is currently going under renovation, which has caused them to take a financial hit. The money donated will go towards funding the project and […]
Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location
The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Urges Children, Their Parents, Motorists To Be Safe This Halloween
Large numbers of kids are expected to be out trick or treating. Photo courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick, Md (KM) Trick or treating is always a fun time for children during Halloween as they dress up in ghoulish costumes and try to scare up some candy. But it’s important to be safe. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says children should wear costumes that are loose so warm clothing can be worn underneath. Also, the costumes should be made of light colored material or have retro-reflective strips so that motorists can see them. Instead of masks, the Sheriff’s Office advises makeup be put on children’s faces so they can see.
Bay Net
MISSING: Christopher Staley, 30-Year-Old, Last Seen On October 25th
LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:. Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
mocoshow.com
Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland
Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
Mount Airy veterinarian, deputy help save injured man and dogs in crash
A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy and a local veterinarian are being applauded for their efforts in treating a man and his dogs after they were injured in an October 14 car crash.
‘Doc’ Antle jury trial to begin Monday in Frederick County, Virginia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle of Myrtle Beach Safari will appear in court on Monday at the Frederick County Circuit Court in Virginia, according to officials. Antle is being charged with several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species, officials said. The charges that Antle faces have evolved since the Tiger […]
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
The driver of the big rig one lane over might soon be one of these teenagers
On the grounds of Williamsport High School in western Maryland, three 17-year-olds pile into the cab of a white Volvo truck, pens and pads in hand. They record the odometer, check for warning lights, honk the horn and test the brakes. It's all part of what's called a pre-trip inspection.
WUSA
Wootton Parkway back open following serious crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway that occurred Wednesday night. Investigators said the happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tower Oaks in Rockville, Maryland....
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
fox5dc.com
Here’s what to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle
WASHINGTON - Fall across the D.C. region means motorists need to keep an extra close eye out for deer in the roadways. Deer activity typically increases during the autumn season as the animals primarily mate and migrate in the months of October, November and December. The Takoma Park Police Department...
Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire
Yesterday the crew with Fayetteville Fire Company 7 made five runs for a variety of fires, accidents, and a gas incident. Pictures and information are from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook here. The run log. 07:12 Yesterday Squad 7 responded to Millers Sunoco on LWW in Hamilton Twp for a...
Comments / 0