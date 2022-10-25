ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Do you believe the Fairchild Oak is actually haunted?

The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State ParkDjngsf on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What Happened to Lake Apopka?

If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
APOPKA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF

The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots

As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series

He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
DELAND, FL
St. Pete Catalyst

St. Pete Catalyst

121
Followers
343
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective, and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.

 https://stpetecatalyst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy