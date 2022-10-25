Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Do you believe the Fairchild Oak is actually haunted?
The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State ParkDjngsf on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian destroys student's apartment, forces her to withdraw from UCF
The damages Hurricane Ian left on one UCF student's apartment left her with making the ultimate decision: moving out and withdrawing from the university. The former student was doing everything she could to help her disabled sister get out of the rising water in their Arden Villas apartment unit on Sept. 29.
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
WESH
Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots
As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
Bojangles to Open Clermont Location
Specializing in southern-style fried chicken dishes, Bojangles serves items such as chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits and salads.
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old DeLand native will race in NASCAR Truck series
He's only 18 years old, but DeLand's Daniel Dye is already an accomplished race car driver. After winning rookie of the year and finishing second in points in the ARCA series this past season, dye is now getting a huge opportunity. He signed on with GMS racing, and will run in NASCAR in the Craftsman Truck Series next season.
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area.
St. Pete Catalyst
121
Followers
343
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective, and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.https://stpetecatalyst.com/
Comments / 0