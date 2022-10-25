The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State ParkDjngsf on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO