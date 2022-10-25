ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling, GA

Appling Amazon hosting holiday hiring event October 26th

By D.V. Wise
 5 days ago

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The local amazon plant in Appling, Ga., is hosting a one-day holiday hiring event.

The company says they seek to hire hundreds new employees across the CSRA for seasonal, part-time, and full time roles ahead of the holidays.

DETAILS:

  • What: One day hiring event to hire for hundreds of seasonal, full time, and part time roles locally
  • When: Wednesday, October 26,2022 @ 9:00am – 7:00pm
  • Where: Sheraton Hotel, 1069 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
  • Who: Amazon Spokesperson: Ermon Ward, Amazon Workforce Staffing Lead, Amazon

Those who attend and have the proper employment documentation will be processed for positions with the company on-the-spot.

