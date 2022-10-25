Appling Amazon hosting holiday hiring event October 26th
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The local amazon plant in Appling, Ga., is hosting a one-day holiday hiring event.
The company says they seek to hire hundreds new employees across the CSRA for seasonal, part-time, and full time roles ahead of the holidays.ALSO ON WJBF: Battery plant potentially coming to Augusta, possibly bringing 600 jobs to Richmond County
DETAILS:
- What: One day hiring event to hire for hundreds of seasonal, full time, and part time roles locally
- When: Wednesday, October 26,2022 @ 9:00am – 7:00pm
- Where: Sheraton Hotel, 1069 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
- Who: Amazon Spokesperson: Ermon Ward, Amazon Workforce Staffing Lead, Amazon
Those who attend and have the proper employment documentation will be processed for positions with the company on-the-spot.
