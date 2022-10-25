BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) With winter fast approaching, the Baker City Police Department would like to remind those with RVs and camp trailers being stored on public streets or being temporarily used for visiting friends and family that these large vehicles pose a challenge for street maintenance. Both street sweepers and heavy snow removal equipment have difficulty maneuvering around these and other long-term storage vehicles. This leaves the streets without regular maintenance and creates hazardous snow and ice conditions for drivers as the weather worsens.

