FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cowboy Christmas Ball returns
PENDLETON – After two years of pandemic-forced absence, the Cowboy Christmas Ball is coming back. One of the organizers, Tim McFetridge, says the night of fun helps many people in the county celebrate Christmas even though times are tough. “We play secret Santa,” he said. “We distribute those funds...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Remind Residents of RV and Public Camping Restrictions
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) With winter fast approaching, the Baker City Police Department would like to remind those with RVs and camp trailers being stored on public streets or being temporarily used for visiting friends and family that these large vehicles pose a challenge for street maintenance. Both street sweepers and heavy snow removal equipment have difficulty maneuvering around these and other long-term storage vehicles. This leaves the streets without regular maintenance and creates hazardous snow and ice conditions for drivers as the weather worsens.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police Department Taking Back Unwanted Drugs
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) The La Grande Police Department, in cooperation with the La Grande Safeway and Union County Safe Communities Coalition, are participating in National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday. In order to combat drug abuse, residents are encouraged to bring in unwanted substances, be they controlled, uncontrolled, over the counter, pill form or liquid form. Vaping products, such as pens, are also being accepted though must be turned in without batteries.
