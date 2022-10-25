CHICAGO - Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020. Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.

