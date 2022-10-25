Read full article on original website
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on scene...
Chicago FBI seeks suspect in Little Village bank robbery
CHICAGO - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Little Village Saturday morning remains at large, according to Chicago FBI. Authorities are searching for the man who robbed the Old National Bank located at 3220 West 26th Street at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. The suspect used a note to request...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars breaking in through windows, back doors
CHICAGO - Chicago police say there have been at least two home burglaries in Englewood this month in which someone broke in through a window or rear door. The burglaries happened on South Honore near West 62nd Street in Chicago:. October 7, 10:30 a.m. October 27, 1:12 a.m. Police said...
Aurora man faces charges following domestic disturbance
CHICAGO - An Aurora man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two people. Batavia police say on Thursday around 8:19 a.m., Miguel Reyes-Garcia, 33, entered a home in the 400 block of Mill Street in South Elgin. Reyes-Garcia entered the home without permission and...
2 women killed, 2 men hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck in Geneva, police say
Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tow truck in west suburban Geneva, police say
fox32chicago.com
Crane stolen from construction site in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend. Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured...
New details released after Chicago man charged with string of crimes
CHICAGO - Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020. Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.
Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Italy, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
Gold Coast apartment complex shooting being investigated as possible attempted murder-suicide: CPD
At this point, police are looking into one of those patients as the suspect.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park man pleads not guilty to murdering his parents: officials
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of both his parents last month in north suburban Highland Park. Barry Goldberg was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, after Highland Park police responded to an apartment building located at 1850 Green Bay Road for a well-being check.
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
fox32chicago.com
Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020. Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
Teenager dies from shot in the back on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO - A teenager has died from a shot in the back on Chicago's Lower West Side. Police said the victim was in a car on West 17th Street near South Wolcott around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday when he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
