Gurnee, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crane stolen from construction site in Pilsen: police

CHICAGO - A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend. Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

New details released after Chicago man charged with string of crimes

CHICAGO - Bail was denied Friday for a man who has been charged with a string of crimes on the North and Northwest sides, including a carjacking and robbery in 2020. Carlos Perez, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, multiple counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
