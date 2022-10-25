Read full article on original website
Zoop Secures $15M and Partners with Ready Player Me Ahead of Global Platform Launch on Hedera
Zoop is created by former OnlyFans execs RJ Phillips and Tim Stokely. The digital celebrity collectibles trading platform is built on enterprise-grade public ledger Hedera. Talent on the platform receives 70% of revenue from all sales generated through Zoop. Zoop, the digital celebrity collectibles trading platform created by former OnlyFans...
EOS Network and Busan City Sign MoU to Invest $100M in Web3 Companies
EOS Network has signed a memorandum of understanding with Busan City to establish a Venture Capital Alliance of Busan Blockchain (VCABB). VCABB is launched in partnership with AlphaNonce, CoinNess, Foresight Ventures, OKX Blockdream Ventures, and Ragnar Capital Management. The alliance holds $700 million in assets under management and will pump...
Inder Phull: “The convergence of Web3, gaming, and AI has the potential to transform the whole music industry.”
While pop, rap and EDM artists are dipping their toes into the Web3 world through launching NFT collections, virtual concerts on metaverse platforms, and phygital offerings, Canadian electronic music producers and DJs Richie Hawtin and deadmau5 are taking it up a notch by co-founding a music metaverse gaming venture with entrepreneur, Inder Phull.
Binance Confirms $500M Investment in Elon Musk’s $44B Twitter Buyout
Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhai hopes to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by bridging social media and Web3. The crypto exchange said in May that it had committed $500 million to Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Binance is among a consortium of 18 other investors that includes venture...
New NFT Exploit Targeting Old Contracts Spotted on OpenSea
There is a new NFT exploit on OpenSea. According to the phishing scam detection tool Pocket Universe, the exploit targets NFTs listed before May 2022. The exploit capitalises on a loophole that allowed proxy contracts to withdraw NFTs from the previous version of OpenSea that used the Wyvern Protocol. Scammers...
Trademark Roundup: VISA, Western Union, Ulta File New Web3 Trademark Applications
Visa has filed two trademark applications indicating plans for cryptocurrency transactions, virtual goods and NFTs. Western Union has filed three trademark applications covering virtual currency exchange and transfer. Ulta has filed a trademark application hinting at plans for NFTs, virtual retail stores, virtual goods and services and more. Visa has...
ConsenSys Launches $2.4 Million MetaMask Grants DAO
The program will initially run for 12 months. ConsenSys will back developers building within the MetaMask ecosystem with $600,000 quarterly. The company will continue the program on a rolling basis if it proves viable with $2.4 million invested annually. ConsenSys is extending its backing for web3 builders with a new...
Streamlined Ventures Raises $140M, Eyes Web3 Opportunities in Gaming and DeFi
Streamlined Ventures has announced a $140 million fundraising for two funds. The Solo GP raised $102 million from institutional investors and family offices for its fifth seed fund. Investors also pumped another $36 million into Ullas Naik’s third-opportunity fund. Streamlined Ventures has beefed up its portfolio funds with an...
LooksRare Introduces Zero-Royalty Trading, Offers to Share Protocol Fees with Creators
LookRare has revised its NFT royalty policy. The web3 company will now support zero-royalty trading. The company will reward creators and collectors with a share of protocol fees instead. LooksRare is revising its marketplace policy to support zero-royalty trading. The highly incentivised non-fungible token platform said on Thursday that it...
Google Cloud Launches Blockchain Node Hosting Service for Web3 Developers
Ethereum will be the first blockchain supported by Blockchain Node Engine. The service can speed up the process of deploying a new node. It also prevents unauthorised access or DDoS attacks to the nodes. Google Cloud today introduced its blockchain node hosting service called the Blockchain Node Engine as it...
