The last time the Phillies played in the World Series was November 4th 2009 when they lost Game Six to the New York Yankees and even though the Phillies organization tried to upgrade the roster, that group of players never got back to the final series of the baseball season. Thirteen years later, the "Cinderella Phillies" are ready to face an Astros team who accumulated 106 wins in the regular season and haven’t lost one game in this year's playoffs. The Astros, who have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, have homefield advantage in the best of seven World Series. The last time the Phillies played the Astros with the stakes this high, it was 1980 and the Phillies beat them in five games. The 2022 World Series starts Friday and Saturday Nights in Houston with first pitch scheduled for 8:03pm EST and you can hear all the action on 97.3 ESPN Radio plus the 973 ESPN Mobile App.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO