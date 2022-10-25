ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

97.3 ESPN

Phillies Announce World Series Roster, Make Two Changes

The Phillies have successfully got through the Wild Card round with a two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, they beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, and will now face the Houston Astors in the World Series.
The Phillies and Eagles are fighting for the Headlines

The last time the Phillies played in the World Series was November 4th 2009 when they lost Game Six to the New York Yankees and even though the Phillies organization tried to upgrade the roster, that group of players never got back to the final series of the baseball season. Thirteen years later, the "Cinderella Phillies" are ready to face an Astros team who accumulated 106 wins in the regular season and haven’t lost one game in this year's playoffs. The Astros, who have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, have homefield advantage in the best of seven World Series. The last time the Phillies played the Astros with the stakes this high, it was 1980 and the Phillies beat them in five games. The 2022 World Series starts Friday and Saturday Nights in Houston with first pitch scheduled for 8:03pm EST and you can hear all the action on 97.3 ESPN Radio plus the 973 ESPN Mobile App.
Saints Willing to Deal Alvin Kamara to Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles already made one big splash ahead of Monday's trade deadline, adding Chicago pass rusher, Robert Quinn. According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, there is at least a possibility that one team would be willing to deal with them if they wanna make another move. The Saints. There...
Phillies Fans Already Set Merchandise Sales Record

When the home team wins, the merchandise starts to fly off the shelf. With the Phillies improbable run to the World Series, people all over the Delaware Valley are trying to get their hands on Phillies gear ahead of Friday's Game 1 in Houston. According to a tweet from Sportico:...
