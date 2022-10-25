ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, MI

My Magic GR

Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night

Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
MICHIGAN STATE
northernexpress.com

A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is There an Age Restriction for Trick-or-Treaters in Michigan?

Every year we see Michiganders on social media voicing their opinions on whether or not teens should be allowed to go trick or treating. Well, it's that time of year again. Everyone does seem to have an opinion on the topic for some weird reason. It's kind of funny to see how mad some people get about teens going out trick or treating.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Christmas Tree harvested in ceremony in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is getting into the holiday spirit. The 2022 State Christmas Tree, a 63-foot spruce from Clinton County, was harvested Friday morning. A ceremony took place that featured the St. Johns High School and Fowler High School bands. The tree will arrive in Lansing for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Holt Rams take down Hartland at home

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After starting their season 0-2, the Holt Rams are riding high. Friday, they beat Hartland 14-7 to win their District Semifinal and advance in the state playoffs. They’ll face Grand Ledge next week; the Rams won the prior matchup between the two teams, 14-6, in week...
HOLT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offering scholarships, stipends for future educators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a student teacher or are planning to become a teacher, there is money available that can help. Applications will open Monday for the Michigan Future Educator Fellowships and Future Educator Stipend. It’s part of the state’s effort to hire and train more qualified teachers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI

