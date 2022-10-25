Read full article on original website
Roy Dorsey Conner
Roy Dorsey Conner passed away of natural causes at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, NC on October 24th 2022 at the age of 81. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Willis and parents, Betty Fulcher Conner of Buxton, NC and Roy Conner of Georgia. He is survived by his niece, Tami Willis of Frisco, NC and Joe Willis of Norfolk, VA, as well as many cousins.
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event rescheduled for Nov. 12, 2022
Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in partnership with Outer Banks Forever and the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2022. First lit on Oct. 1, 1872, the current Bodie Island Lighthouse replaced the previous lighthouse...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Mush Mouth
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Mush Mouth, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Mush Mouth, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022. She had celebrated her 90th Birthday in January and was in good health until receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in September. Julia was born in Raleigh,...
Hatteras Island Community Strings will host a Winter Recital on December 2
Hatteras Island Community Strings will host a Winter Recital on December 3 at 2:00 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend this fundraising event at the Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS) auditorium. The recital will feature the twenty-seven students who are receiving free music lessons at St. John United...
