Police arrest suspect wanted for deadly shooting outside Milwaukee lounge
MILWAUKEE- Eight months after police say he opened fire outside the Brownstone Lounge in downtown Milwaukee, police have arrested the suspect, Jordan Tate. A spokesperson for the department says the 25 year-old was taken into custody this morning (Friday) in Glendale. Tate is accused of opening fire at the Brownstone...
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball Joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News!
As Milwaukee County continues to deal with reckless driving, newly appointed sheriff Denita Ball says she wants to combat the problem as much as anyone. However, the solution lies beyond simply law enforcement efforts. “We need to work collaboratively with our municipalities, as well as with the community groups in...
Gov. Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers appoints Dr. Denita Ball as Milwaukee County Sheriff after Sheriff Earnell Lucas’ resignation on Oct. 23. Ball will serve out the remainder of the term ending Jan. 2, 2023. “With over 35 years of service in law enforcement and criminal justice education, Dr....
Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios
MILWAUKEE – Well-known restaurant in Milwaukee Mo’s…A Place for Steaks stops by WTMJ studios for a fun taste test. Operating partner Jamie Vassallo joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss the family business that’s recognized as a “staple” in the city. “My dad’s from...
Sewer system repair to cause temporary odor
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee’s south side and Bay View may start smelling a little different when Oct. 31 hits. A $970,000 regional sewer system repair could lead to odors in neighborhoods on the south side and in Bay View. The maintenance is set to take place in underground concrete...
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — In Wisconsin’s tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes’ chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don’t always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin’s first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don’t make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign’s closing stretch, and he’s investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. And Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.
Fiserv to move global headquarters to downtown Milwaukee
Fiserv is moving its global headquarters from Brookfield to Milwaukee, the company announced Thursday. The $40-million investment will include 250 new jobs over five years, according to a statement from the company. “This is a significant move,” Mark Kass, editor in chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal, told Wis. Morning...
Matt Arnold Joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News!
The Brewers’ general manager and senior vice president is taking over the role of president of baseball operations after David Stearns stepped down from the position Thursday morning. “I want to thank Mark and David for their support throughout my seven years here. I am excited to be taking...
