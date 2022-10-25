Read full article on original website
Carol DeMicco
4d ago
This is why we hate the media so full of lies and made up stories in their head why do they even higher these people
Heather Nitto
4d ago
Another article based on an unvalidated opinion aiming at the impossible, making the "left" seem right
user from Ca.
4d ago
racist Propraganda...brought to you by the left, all day, everyday...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County supes meeting gets testy over 'white supremacy'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting took a sharp turn Tuesday when a discussion about a report on the county's first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice became a passionate debate about defining "white supremacy." The term was used in the report to describe...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
eastcountytoday.net
Editorial: Media Wants a Thorpe v. McNell Story That Just Isn’t There
Yet again, the City of Antioch makes national news for all the wrong reasons thanks to its mayor, Lamar Thorpe. Rather than talking about the many positive things occurring, policy changes, improvements with the youth, the country gets a birds eye view into the chaos residents see daily from the shenanigans of the mayor and other members of the city council.
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council asked to buy land for new navigation center
VALLEJO – More than 10 months after Vallejo officials revealed that people were prohibited from living on property proposed for a new homelessness navigation center, the Vallejo City Council is scheduled Tuesday to approve the purchase of an acre of land in central Vallejo to serve as the center’s new future home.
Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
eastcountytoday.net
Letter Writer Questions Antioch Rental Stabilization Ordinance
Three members of the City Council recently voted to approve a Rental Stabilization Ordinance in Antioch, to much praise by local media, ACCE (Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment) and a small group of renters. Apparently, any single family home and condominium rental (regardless of year built), along with apartment...
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Approves $10k Hiring Incentive for Police Officers and Marketing Budget
On Tuesday, the Oakley City Council approved spending $250k of ARPA money for recruitment efforts to help increase the Oakley Police Department staffing levels without having to lower hiring standards. This includes a $10k hiring incentive. Jeri Tejeda, human resources director, presented the request to the council citing the current...
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Oakland City Council Candidate Under Fire For Tweet Supporting Ye
A candidate for Oakland's District 4 city council seat, Nenna Joiner, has come under fire for a recent tweet showing support for Kanye West. Joiner has taken down the post and said she is not antisemitic, but the tweet is giving plenty of fodder to supporters of her rival in the race. [KPIX]
KQED
Should SF and Berkeley Tax Empty Homes, Following Oakland's Lead?
Housing remains a central issue on Bay Area ballots this year as local governments continue to grapple with the ongoing affordability crisis. In San Francisco and Berkeley, voters will get the chance to weigh in on measures that would tax vacant homes. They’re pitched as tools to help alleviate the housing shortage by incentivizing landlords to rent unoccupied units while raising money for housing programs and other city services. Opponents question whether they’ll have their intended effect and argue they could hurt small landlords.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Opts into Election Night Council Meeting
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council opted into an election night City Council meeting citing a busy schedule of items in the upcoming months. In the Consent Calendar, staff asked the council to approve a resolution authorizing the cancellation of the November 8, 2022 and December 20, 2022, regular City Council meetings.
kalw.org
Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population
The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
beniciaindependent.com
Valero PAC floods Benicia with misleading mailers under new name
Yesterday, residents of Benicia received slick mailers that misleadingly showed images of Benicia Mayor Steve Young and Vice-Mayor Tom Campbell supporting Valero’s preferred candidates for Benicia City Council. In fine print at bottom, the mailer discloses that it is paid for by “Progress for Benicia” a previously unknown Political...
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
eastcountytoday.net
Maintenance Work on Vasco Road Scheduled for Nov. 7-8
Brentwood, CA – The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be sweeping and removing debris on Vasco Road. Work will take place between Marsh Creek Road and Camino Diablo. The work will begin on Monday, November 7, 2022, through Tuesday, November 8, 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances. The work...
Pelosi attacker was immersed in 2020 election conspiracies
Police haven't disclosed the motive in attack but Democrats point to toxic rhetoric.
