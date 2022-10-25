Read full article on original website
Can St. Pete lead the next revolution in local news?
After providing a free platform to catalyze discussions around local issues, Joe Hamilton, publisher of the St. Pete Catalyst, hopes a new, innovative startup will further evolve local news. Hamilton, also head of network for Cityverse, a virtual overlay for a physical city, told attendees at Thursday’s Innovation Gathering that...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
The month of November in the arts
The exhibit opening Nov. 12 at the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is one of those mission-fulfilling things – the sort of display that the museum founders, back in 1965, doubtless had in mind when they were excitedly talking about their potential future. True Nature: Rodin and the...
Halloween on Central returns Sunday
In 2021, the first Halloween on Central event showed St. Petersburg residents – if just for a few hours – what a car-free Central Avenue would look like. It happens again this Sunday, from noon until 5 p.m. A total of 22 blocks, from 9th to 31st Street, will be closed to anything with four or more wheels and a motor. That’s almost two miles of sidewalks and storefronts.
Places This Week: St. Pete apartments sell; Gateway construction
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. A custom-built and LEED-certified home in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood is listed for sale with an asking price of $8.99 million. The 3,786-square-foot estate at 200 Brightwaters Blvd. NE has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The builder is the current homeowner,...
Step inside a ‘Wordier’ haunted house this weekend
St. Petersburg’s vast literary community does so many things in unique, bookish ways. Even Halloween. Wordier Than Thou, the nonprofit organization dedicated to producing and promoting prose- and poetry-centric events all year round, is back tonight and Saturday with Read No More: The Murder House. Originating in 2015, it...
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
County unveils latest Boley housing project
October 29, 2022 - After over two years of construction, Pinellas County and Boley Centers officials unveiled the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project to the public Friday. Located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg, the development provides 20 one-bedroom units to people in need. Boley Centers creates housing for the area’s homeless, veterans and those with mental disabilities, and built Butterfly Grove through city, county, state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Continuum of Care funding. Early this month, county and organization officials also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park.
Waveney Ann Moore: Reflection and healing amid grief
St. Petersburg’s Black community experienced two high profile losses within a few months this year. The first was a promising young preacher who drowned as he tried to recover a boat on Lake Seminole. The other was a longtime community leader who savored his dream job as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League.
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
McKibbon Hospitality names new CEO, makes leadership changes
October 28, 2022 - McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based leader in hotel development and management, announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring and David Hughs. The three executives have brought a combined 94 years of service. “Following 30 years of milestones, achievements and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” John McKibbon said in the Friday news release. Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new CEO while Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to President and is responsible for driving peak performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants. “Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Herring. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.” CFO Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the President of McKibbon Hotel Group, while continuing to oversee the financial well-being of all McKibbon entities. The release also noted that J.B. McKibbon IV has been named President of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.
City to review plans for downtown tower
Local developer Echelon Real Estate Services is planning to build a new $96 million, 33-story tower on 3rd Street. On Nov. 3, the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), will review the proposed plan for the tower that will have 368 apartment units, 15,525 square feet of commercial space and a 323-space parking garage at 235 3rd St. South.
Workforce program helps students attend college
October 29, 2022 - A partnership between CareerSource Pinellas and St. Petersburg College (SPC) will provide $1.2 million in tuition assistance to Pinellas County residents. The funding stems from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which provides resources for short-term training and education, support services and job placement assistance. Eligible students receive a voucher that can cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies at SPC. The college is offering an informational webinar on the program Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the website here.
Lealman Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 28, 2022 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners announced they are accepting applications for three appointments to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. The appointments are for three-year terms and begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The CRA advisory committee assists with Lealman redevelopment plans, policies and issues that affect the unincorporated area. For more information, visit the website here.
