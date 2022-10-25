ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Community Archeology Helps Bridge Gap Between Science and Tradition

When archeologist Aron Crowell volunteered at the National Museum of Natural History in the 1970’s with curator William Fitzhugh, his life changed trajectory. While still a student at George Washington University, Crowell delved into Arctic archeology and became impassioned with bridging archeological knowledge with the expertise passed down in Indigenous people’s oral histories.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy