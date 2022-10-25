Read full article on original website
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Mary Kay Shroyer
Mary Kay Shroyer, 79, of Russells Point, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine, OH. Mary was born on May 20, 1943, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late George and Opal McKinster Henry. She married Allie Whitt Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1985. She married William Shroyer in 2007 and he preceded her in death in 2017. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Warner, and Brenda Yoakam, two grandchildren, Adam Gilliam and Paula Carothers, a great-granddaughter, Layla Yoakam, and seven siblings, William, Charles, Jerry, George, Nancy McKinster, Patricia Lawrence, and Clara McKinster.
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Marion Public Health closed Oct. 31
MARION—Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31. The closing will affect the WIC, administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, policy & planning, and emergency preparedness divisions. Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
Terry Lee Van Buskirk
Terry Lee Van Buskirk, age 82, passed away at Riverside Hospital in Columbus Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born at home in Zanesfield, Ohio to Glendora and Donald L. Van Buskirk (deceased) Terry graduated from Zanesfield-Monroe school in 1959. Terry worked at Rockwell in Bellefontaine for several years, but...
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
Free meal for veterans at Bob Evans restaurants on Veterans Day
DAYTON — Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free meal at Bob Evans on November 11th in celebration of Veterans Day. Guests who dine in at their local Bob Evans restaurants can choose a meal from a menu of 10 options, available all day. The menu items...
Residents, city raise concerns over issues at Fairborn Apartments
FAIRBORN — Black mold, water leaks and drains that don’t function, these are all concerns from people living a one Fairborn apartment complex. While it’s not new to have an apartment residents complain about a landlord, it’s a little more rare when city inspectors have some of the same concerns about their living conditions.
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
PHOTOS: Ohio woman helps abandoned dogs get ready for new homes
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – 15 dogs, from 7 months to 2 years old were dumped in Mercer County, and one woman made it her job to make sure they were ready to meet new families. Sandy Gerdeman runs the K9 to 5 Doggy Daycare in St. Mary’s, Ohio. She said a friend of hers […]
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
