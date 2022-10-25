We have an opportunity to make a change this year in Vernon. Jim Tedford is the obvious best choice to represent the 56th District in Connecticut’s State legislature. Jim Tedford has been a member of the Vernon Town Council for nine years. He worked for the Town of Vernon Public Works department for 37 years. He was born here, raised here, and graduated from Rockville High School. Jim understands all aspects of life in Vernon. His is a voice we need in Hartford.

VERNON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO