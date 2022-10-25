ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Journal Inquirer

CIAC boys cross country: Mandirola's dominance continues for Suffield

MANCHESTER — Griffin Mandirola has turned himself into a dominant force for the Suffield High boys cross country team. That legend grew Saturday when the junior won the Class SS state championship race by 40 seconds over Stonington’s Ryan Gruczka. But Mandirola wasn’t always a force to be...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery

Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

CIAC girls cross country: Somers, Glastonbury capture state titles

MANCHESTER — Dara Salka knew she’d be playing a supporting role for the Somers High girls cross country team at the Class S state championship meet Saturday as the spotlight was on teammate Stephanie Burzynski. And while Burzynski’s second-place finish may have been the top performance for the...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks collects 3rd victory in a row

As the season winds down, the Windsor Locks High boys soccer team has been heating up. Ryan Finlay made sure that momentum continued Friday. The senior netted a penalty-shot goal in the final minute of play to give the Raiders a 2-1 victory over Portland in a non-conference game at home.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bernier Suffield's hero

On a night where the Suffield High field hockey team honored its seniors, it was junior Cam Bernier that gave the Wildcats reason to celebrate. Bernier’s fourth-quarter goal proved to be the difference as host Suffield topped Enfield 1-0 in a non-conference game at Ted Beneski Field. Neither team...
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Battle of the high school marching bands this weekend

VERNON — Rockville High School will welcome marching bands throughout the region Saturday as it hosts the U.S. Bands New England States Championships. “You’re going to see some of the best marching bands from around New England,” the school’s director of bands, Raymond Sinclair, said the event pits bands against each other to vie for a championship for their schools.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: Welcome to the old (new) apartment

The neighborhood you grew up in is very unlikely to remain unchanged. Visit five, 10 or 20 years later and you may not recognize it. When it comes to my old neighborhood, however, it seems things aren’t changing as fast as many thought they might. Enfield officials have tapped...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Voting for Tedford

We have an opportunity to make a change this year in Vernon. Jim Tedford is the obvious best choice to represent the 56th District in Connecticut’s State legislature. Jim Tedford has been a member of the Vernon Town Council for nine years. He worked for the Town of Vernon Public Works department for 37 years. He was born here, raised here, and graduated from Rockville High School. Jim understands all aspects of life in Vernon. His is a voice we need in Hartford.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stillman's two goals lift Windsor

Ryan Stillman and the rest of the Windsor High boys soccer team were looking to build momentum as they began their final push to close the regular season Thursday. The senior delivered, scoring two goals to lead the host Warriors to a 3-2 win over Conard in CCC interdivisional play at Jack O’Brien Stadium.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Subway robbery in Vernon

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Wojcik leads Ellington over Northwest Catholic

ELLINGTON 3, NW CATHOLIC 0. In Ellington, Hannah Wojcik had 13 assists and three aces Friday as the host Knights completed the regular season with a non-league sweep by game scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-14. Isabell Skrzyniarz (6 kills, 4 aces) and Elise Whelan (4 kills, 4 digs) also played...
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Defense lagging behind in early going

STORRS — The UConn women’s basketball team is much different than it was a season ago, but one thing about the Huskies’ preparation for the upcoming campaign remained the same. For the second consecutive year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has opted to have one closed scrimmage against...
HARTFORD, CT

