Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
Journal Inquirer
CIAC boys cross country: Mandirola's dominance continues for Suffield
MANCHESTER — Griffin Mandirola has turned himself into a dominant force for the Suffield High boys cross country team. That legend grew Saturday when the junior won the Class SS state championship race by 40 seconds over Stonington’s Ryan Gruczka. But Mandirola wasn’t always a force to be...
Journal Inquirer
3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
Newscasts focus on Bristol recovery
Two weeks following the shooting of two Bristol police officers, chief Brian Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggliono held a press conference Wednesday to praise the two fallen officers, to talk about recovery, and to thank the public for their donations to help the officers’ families. Close to $1 million has been raised.
Journal Inquirer
CIAC girls cross country: Somers, Glastonbury capture state titles
MANCHESTER — Dara Salka knew she’d be playing a supporting role for the Somers High girls cross country team at the Class S state championship meet Saturday as the spotlight was on teammate Stephanie Burzynski. And while Burzynski’s second-place finish may have been the top performance for the...
Windsor Locks collects 3rd victory in a row
As the season winds down, the Windsor Locks High boys soccer team has been heating up. Ryan Finlay made sure that momentum continued Friday. The senior netted a penalty-shot goal in the final minute of play to give the Raiders a 2-1 victory over Portland in a non-conference game at home.
Analyst: Scant chance anyone but Sharpe committed ’84 rapes
There is less than a 1 in 7 billion probability that anyone but Michael M. Sharpe produced male DNA found in the Hartford-area homes of three women raped in 1984 and less than a 1 in 7.3 million chance in the fourth similar case, a retired DNA analyst testified Friday.
Bernier Suffield's hero
On a night where the Suffield High field hockey team honored its seniors, it was junior Cam Bernier that gave the Wildcats reason to celebrate. Bernier’s fourth-quarter goal proved to be the difference as host Suffield topped Enfield 1-0 in a non-conference game at Ted Beneski Field. Neither team...
Teen charged in East Windsor shooting, several other crimes
A teenager who has lived in Hartford and East Hartford is accused of firing at least two shots at an occupied sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of an East Windsor hotel in June, wounding the driver’s leg and causing flying debris to injure another passenger, who needed stitches.
Journal Inquirer
Battle of the high school marching bands this weekend
VERNON — Rockville High School will welcome marching bands throughout the region Saturday as it hosts the U.S. Bands New England States Championships. “You’re going to see some of the best marching bands from around New England,” the school’s director of bands, Raymond Sinclair, said the event pits bands against each other to vie for a championship for their schools.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: Welcome to the old (new) apartment
The neighborhood you grew up in is very unlikely to remain unchanged. Visit five, 10 or 20 years later and you may not recognize it. When it comes to my old neighborhood, however, it seems things aren’t changing as fast as many thought they might. Enfield officials have tapped...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Voting for Tedford
We have an opportunity to make a change this year in Vernon. Jim Tedford is the obvious best choice to represent the 56th District in Connecticut’s State legislature. Jim Tedford has been a member of the Vernon Town Council for nine years. He worked for the Town of Vernon Public Works department for 37 years. He was born here, raised here, and graduated from Rockville High School. Jim understands all aspects of life in Vernon. His is a voice we need in Hartford.
Stillman's two goals lift Windsor
Ryan Stillman and the rest of the Windsor High boys soccer team were looking to build momentum as they began their final push to close the regular season Thursday. The senior delivered, scoring two goals to lead the host Warriors to a 3-2 win over Conard in CCC interdivisional play at Jack O’Brien Stadium.
South Windsor man charged in Subway robbery in Vernon
VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in...
Wojcik leads Ellington over Northwest Catholic
ELLINGTON 3, NW CATHOLIC 0. In Ellington, Hannah Wojcik had 13 assists and three aces Friday as the host Knights completed the regular season with a non-league sweep by game scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-14. Isabell Skrzyniarz (6 kills, 4 aces) and Elise Whelan (4 kills, 4 digs) also played...
Defense lagging behind in early going
STORRS — The UConn women’s basketball team is much different than it was a season ago, but one thing about the Huskies’ preparation for the upcoming campaign remained the same. For the second consecutive year, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has opted to have one closed scrimmage against...
UConn football rides stout defense to first win over Boston College in program history
EAST HARTFORD—The UConn football team went winless in its first 14 games against Boston College in a rivalry dating back to 1908, losing each of the last three contests by 20 points or more. The Huskies broke the seal Saturday. UConn’s stout defense forced five turnovers—two fumbles and three...
Manchester High School sent into lockdown over shooter threat
MANCHESTER — Students were in lockdown and then dismissed early in waves from Manchester High School Thursday after receiving messages warning of a shooter. Lt. Ryan Shea said today that police did not find any dangerous items, such as explosives, on the school grounds or in the buildings during the initial investigation.
Lena’s Italian Kitchen facing changes. Manchester restaurant owner marches on as he prepares to sell his place
MANCHESTER — For eight and a half years, James Bourque has run Lena’s Italian Kitchen at 206 West Center St., but now he is beginning the process of closing up the pizza and grinder shop. “It’s going up for sale again,” Bourque said. “I had a heart attack...
South Windsor man charged after domestic incident when he took guns to work
A South Windsor man charged by local police in a domestic incident Saturday was charged by Hartford police after he was found in possession of unregistered firearms. South Windsor police said they charged Mike Ortiz-Morales, 34, after an incident in which he slapped a woman in the face. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace in that incident.
Comments / 0