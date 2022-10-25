Read full article on original website
Related
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste
Halloween treats have a tricky problem: plastic packaging that’s difficult to recycle. As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. But they acknowledge their efforts are only making a small dent and say more fundamental changes are needed.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0