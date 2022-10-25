Aberdeen animal ordinance revision proposals include temporary pet foster care permits

Six years after rejecting a proposal to temporarily allow Aberdeen residents to have more pets than allowed by city ordinance, the topic is once again under consideration.

The Aberdeen City Council reviewed a variety of suggested amendments to the animals and fowl section of city code during Monday's meeting at the Municipal Building. City Attorney Ron Wager outlined the amendments, which set forth items to repeal, replace and alter. They can all be found in the city's agenda packet, but a few notable proposals include:

Replacing wording that currently allows for the issuance of a guard dog license with a section clearly defining and regulating commercial kennel operations within specific zoning districts. It was recommended because no guard dog permit has ever been issued by the city, making the section about guard dogs unnecessary.

Adding miniature horses as approved pets within the city limits as service animals per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Making revisions to the city's regulations about animals disturbing the peace. The change would define a disturbance as animal sounds like scratching, howling and growling in excess of 10 continuous minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes or more within a three-hour period.

Revising language pertaining to the process of determining if an animal is dangerous, vicious or unsafe. Included in the revisions are ways for the animal control shelter to rehome unsafe dogs that will not be returned to their owners.

Outlining mandatory and discretionary conditions for keeping a dangerous, vicious or unsafe animal.

Adding a provision to allow permits for temporary foster care of animals. The permits could be granted to homes that already have the maximum number of pets allowed per city ordinance. That maximum is either three dogs, four cats or a cat/dog mixture of four.

This isn't the first time the council has discussed an allowance for temporary foster care in cases where pet owners have already hit the limit. The topic was broached by the Brown County Pet Rescue League in 2016. The proposal at the time would have allowed for temporary fostering of up to 10 pets.

This proposal is being added in response to a request from the Aberdeen Area Humane Society. The ordinance would allow for temporary fostering of animals for up to three months, but would also require the city council to adopt a policy outlining the terms and conditions for temporary foster care. Specifics about how many foster animals would be allowed would be included in that policy.

In other discussion about the proposed ordinance changes, Councilman Alan Johnson asked about the noise complaint parameters and how enforcement of that would work.

"I'm curious how this is triggered and plays out for routine or mild situations," Johnson asked.

Police Chief Dave McNeil said it often starts with educating people about city ordinances, since many folks aren't aware.

"If we haven't had multiple complaints, we'll educate them first," he said.

Officers will also check the area to see if there are circumstances that are upsetting a dog or other pet. If the disturbance is a continuous issue, McNeil said, that's when a citation is issued.

Animal Control Officer John Weaver said that in 90% of the situations, knowing the regulations helps the situation.

City ordinance provisions also require insurance for residents who have a pet that is considered vicious, but one member of the audience expressed concerns about the insurance requirement and the difficulty obtaining insurance.

Wager said proposed language changes within the animal ordinances are designed to help with the insurance requirements.

Planning and Zoning Director Brett Bill said the insurance requirement is in place as an added safety measure for the community.

The council unanimously approved first reading of the amendments, but a second reading is also needed and that will be during the Nov. 7 meeting.

In other action, the council: