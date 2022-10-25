ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

News Briefs: Chamber to celebrate Flour & Whisk Bakery

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
Ribbon-cutting celebration set for Nov. 3

Flour & Whisk Bakery is celebrating new ownership and new hours. Husband-and-wife duo Bob and Paula Herbert announced their ownership of the Bucyrus bakery, at 416 S. Sandusky Ave., in September. Flour & Whisk Bakery was established in 2020 and quickly became a go-to location for fresh baked donuts and pastries. The bakery also provides coffee and other beverages, cookies, and cakes.

“Bob and I are blessed to be welcomed by the Bucyrus community with open arms,” Paula said. “Business is going very well for us thanks to the community support.”

To better meet the needs of their customers, the couple is renovating the space to make room for retail, adding more baked goods to the menu, and extending their hours of operations. Flour & Whisk Bakery is currently open from 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday. On Nov. 1, Flour & Whisk will extend their hours to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Flour & Whisk Bakery is teaming up with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate new ownership and extended hours during a ribbon cutting celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Great Ohioan nominations open

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) and the Capitol Square Foundation (CSF) announce that the nomination process for the 2023 “Great Ohioans Award” is now open and the CSF is accepting nominations. The Great Ohioan Award commemorates Ohioans who have played a significant role in an event or series of events of lasting significance in world, American or Ohio history. To be selected for the Great Ohioan Award, the nominee must have resided in Ohio for a minimum of five years. In addition, at least 25 years must have passed since the event in which the nominee participated is being commemorated. Nomination deadline is Dec. 5.

The Great Ohioan exhibit at the Ohio Statehouse Museum includes 57 people with notable achievements. John Glenn, Toni Morrison and Annie Oakley are among the names of those who made their mark in our history. The exhibit lets visitors learn about the recipients of the Great Ohioan award and discover how they affected local, national and world history. The exhibit uses videos, facts and photos to explore the life and legacy of each Great Ohioan.

For more information on the Great Ohioan Award and to nominate an individual please visit ohiostatehouse.org and ohcapitolsquarefoundation.org/great-ohioans/.

Upcoming meetings:

● Bucyrus Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m., Nov. 1, council chambers, Bucyrus City Hall, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

● Crawford County Democratic Central Committee, 7 p.m., Nov. 2, county engineer's office, 816 Whetstone St., Bucyrus

