USA TODAY Network and Gannett Foundation Announce 2022 “A Community Thrives” National Grant Recipients

The USA TODAY Network, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), and the Gannett Foundation today announced the non-profit recipients of national grants from the company’s A Community Thrives program.

Now in its sixth year, A Community Thrives awards grants to worthy causes and organizations across the United States aiming to improve their local communities. The program, with support from the Gannett Foundation, encourages non-profits to promote their ideas and efforts on a national platform leveraging USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network’s more than 200 local brands to garner attention and support through donations.

After receiving over 760 submissions from organizations across 45 states and Washington, D.C., A Community Thrives is awarding more than $6 million to non-profits. The $2.3 million in grants will be allocated as follows: $800,000 in national project grants, $1.3 million in local operating grants, and $200,000 in fundraising incentive grants. The program’s crowdfunding effort through Mightycause raised an additional $3.7 million.

“A Community Thrives and the Gannett Foundation are thrilled to announce the admirable recipients of this year’s national project grants,” said Gannett Foundation Director, Sue Madden. “For six years running, we have been inspired by organizations working so diligently to support their local communities.”

“Congratulations to this year’s A Community Thrives recipients,” said Michael Reed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Gannett Foundation. “The Gannett Foundation is honored to support these vital organizations that work tirelessly to empower their communities to thrive.”

The recipients chosen for the 16 national project grants are as follows:

House of Hope Green Bay, Inc. - Green Bay, WI -- $100,000

House of Hope, supports young parents and children experiencing homelessness. With this grant, they will open a Drop-In Center for at-risk youth at its shelter facility and coordinate comprehensive prevention and diversion strategies in collaboration with community partners to ensure that youth in the Greater Green Bay area will gain and maintain self-sufficiency and thrive well into adulthood.

Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia - Macon, GA -- $100,000

Crisis Line & Safe House provides community crisis intervention, safe shelter, comprehensive support and recovery services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence with community education. The grant will help launch one of Georgia’s first family justice centers, One Safe Place Macon. The center will serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse, and human trafficking through coordinated services provided by multiple co-located agencies in a centralized building.

Tandem Community Birth Center and Postpartum House Inc.

- Bloomington, IN -- $100,000

Tandem plans to open Bloomington’s first community birth center and postpartum house. The birth center will be focused on providing high touch, low tech care in a comfortable environment. The grant will support the completion of the Tandem Birth Center and Midwifery Clinic in an underserved community.

Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis - Memphis, TN -- $50,000

The grant will support the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis’ Food Justice Program to expand community gardens and farmers markets in under-served neighborhoods in Memphis to address food insecurity. The Collaborative is a collective voice of the Black Church in Memphis focusing on economic empowerment, civic engagement, and criminal justice reform and provides programming to address those issues.

Fayetteville Justice for Our Neighbors - Fayetteville, NC -- $50,000

Fayetteville Justice for Our Neighbors program provides large scale legalization efforts and low-cost legal immigration services in North Carolina through a network of partners. The grant will support immigration classes across the state at partner offices and training across the state to increase awareness of available services.

Foster 360 - Mesa, AZ -- $50,000

Foster360′s Culver Campus helps homeless youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, not just through safe housing but with a focus on trauma-informed care. The grant will support its partnership with the city of Mesa to open a second location in the downtown area, serving an additional 10 residents. Foster 360 is a partnership with Helen’s Hope Chest.

Keeping Our Promise Inc.

- Pittsford, NY -- $50,000

Providing a new start for families who have assisted the United States military, the grant to Keeping Our Promise will provide ten Afghan families with rent, furniture and wrap around services to assist with their assimilation.

- Live Oak, FL -- $50,000

This group focuses on addressing racial and economic inequities and pushes for systematic change and solutions to help the community achieve its best potential. The grant will support physical plant needs for All’s Gainesville Empowerment Zones’ Family Learning Center.

Oasis Center - Nashville, TN -- $50,000

The grant will support the hiring of an additional counselor for the Oasis Center’s Just Communities Project, which aims to strengthen mental health support for LGBTQ+ youth, while creating open and affirming spaces for youth within families, schools and communities in Tennessee. The grant will also transform systems that impact youth (schools, foster care, etc.) through training and consultation for 200 providers to build communities of equity and inclusion.

OpenDoor-Columbus - Columbus, OH -- $50,000

Open Door provides programs to women in recovery from addiction, supporting their transition to a healthy, drug-free life. This grant will support 10 families participating in the Open Table program, which involves a team of community volunteers for each family facing addiction and recovery, providing support during treatment, recovery and transition to independent lives.

Prism EDC - Milwaukee, WI -- $25,000

The grant to Prisms EDC will enable the expansion of its UpStart Kitchen & Brigade MKE programs. Upstart Kitchen supports young food service entrepreneurs and the Brigade MKE initiative trains youth for careers in food service. The mission of Prism EDC is to foster sustained economic growth for the Sherman Park Community in Milwaukee.

Memphis Library Foundation - Memphis, TN -- $25,000

The Memphis Library Foundation grant will support the expansion of the Foundation’s neighborhood-based Teen After School STEM program.

My Cup of Tea Inc. - Memphis, TN -- $25,000

Addressing work force pathways for women in Memphis, the grant to My Cup of Tea will fund the architectural and soft costs associated with the planning for four rent-to-own homes on a plot of land donated to the organization. The homes will be built using government funds.

Fox Valley Memory Project Inc. - Menasha, WI -- $25,000

Fox Valley Memory Project implements programs for the aging in Menasha and the surrounding communities for patients with Alzheimer’s and their care givers. The grant will enable the program’s expansion.

Spencer Pride - Spencer, IN -- $25,000

Spencer Pride provides health support to LGTBQ+ youth. The grant will fund the physical completion of Spencer Pride’s Health Program Space to provide confidential health and education services to the LGBTQ+ community in rural Indiana.

Akron Cooperative Farms - Akron, OH -- $25,000

The grant will support the completion of a market Pavilion providing coverage to farmers in inclement weather and a space for community education programming. Akron Cooperative Farms transforms underutilized land into urban farms for community gardens and entrepreneurial enterprises designed to strengthen the social and economic fabric of Akron through agriculture.

For more information, visit act.usatoday.com.

ABOUT A COMMUNITY THRIVES

A Community Thrives is a grant-making and crowdfunding program from the USA TODAY Network. The initiative is part of the Gannett Foundation and supports nonprofit organizations with projects focused on community building. Since 2017, the program has helped to distribute more than $23 million from donations and grants across the nation.

ABOUT THE GANNETT FOUNDATION

The Gannett Foundation supports communities across the country and invests in community-building initiatives that positively impact the neighborhoods we share. In addition, the Foundation supports the development of diversity in the journalism field, invests in issues important to our employees, and provides opportunities and a national platform for consumers to raise ideas and community solutions to support services for historically underserved groups. We are one community with our consumers, business partners, and employees, building a better tomorrow together.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY Network, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 200 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 120 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

