Albertsons Companies Supports Pet Parents with Money-Saving Prescriptions and Health Care Services to Sustain Fur-ever Homes

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced it is introducing time and money-saving solutions for pet parents who are struggling to afford the cost of medications and veterinary services. With more than 1,700 pharmacies located nationwide inside neighborhood grocery stores such as Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, United Supermarkets and more, shoppers can have their pet prescriptions conveniently transferred and filled at an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy and pay less than what vet offices normally charge.

Albertsons Companies announced it is introducing time and money-saving solutions for pet parents who are struggling to afford the cost of medications and veterinary services. Photo of Safeway customer Megatron. Courtesy: Albertsons Companies.

“Nearly 30 percent of pet owners are grappling with the rising costs of pet ownership amid inflation * and most consumers don’t realize that our pharmacies offer prescriptions and over-the-counter medications for people and pets,” said Omer Gajial, Chief Digital Officer and EVP Health at Albertsons Cos. “Whether it’s delivering medication to their home, offering additional discounts through our Pet Health Savings Card, or partnering with innovative companies to provide convenient veterinary care, our commitment to our customers’ health and well-being applies to every family member, including the four-legged kind.”

Pet Pharmacy & One-Stop Shopping Perks

Albertsons Cos. pharmacies carry a variety of affordable pet medications including OTC tick, flea and heartworm preventatives.

including OTC tick, flea and heartworm preventatives. The Pet Health Savings Card, available at any Albertsons Cos. pharmacy or the grocery store mobile app, can save customers nearly 80 percent off the monthly cost of pet medications.

available at any Albertsons Cos. pharmacy or the grocery store mobile app, can save customers nearly 80 percent off the monthly cost of pet medications. When customers transfer a pet prescription to an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy, they will receive up to $75 in grocery gift cards after filling their fifth prescription.

after filling their fifth prescription. Pet medications are available for shipping and delivery and will soon be available via mail order .

To complement its pharmacy services, nearly all Albertsons Cos. banner stores offer a pet care aisle complete with an array of dog and cat food from leading brands such as Purina®, Iams™, Fancy Feast, Cesar® and Racheal Ray® Nutrish®, along with treats, toys, grooming products and accessories.

Pet Pilot Programs

In an effort to enhance convenience, the company is piloting two pet health service programs in Texas and California to help make routine veterinary care more accessible to pet owners.

Penny Paws mobile vaccine clinic visits towns throughout the state of Texas to offer communities low-cost, basic healthcare such as vaccinations, heartworm testing, heartworm prevention and microchipping. Currently, 15 Albertsons and Tom Thumb stores across the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex host Penny Paws to provide neighbors with low-cost exams and vaccinations for dogs and cats. The company is exploring additional sites for the Penny Paws mobile vaccine clinic to include its Randalls supermarket locations in Austin and Houston.

“Our staff of licensed veterinarians is dedicated to helping pets live a long and healthy life, which is why our community outreach program is so important in protecting canines and felines against devastating and life-threatening diseases,” said Dr. Rob Franklin, DVM DACVIM and Penny Paws Veterinary Community Outreach Lead. “Offering convenient vet appointments in the parking lots of their neighborhood grocers make this partnership a win-win for pet parents and their fur babies.”

Fuzzy offers unlimited access to a team of veterinarians who are available via video or virtual chat 24/7 to address common pet concerns such as digestion, dental hygiene, stress management and prescription medication. Launching exclusively this month at all California Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores, loyalty members can sign up for an annual Fuzzy household membership at a reduced rate of $59 for the entire pet family. Additionally, customers who sign up for Fuzzy using the grocer’s loyalty app will receive a $10 monthly credit that can be used to buy any pet care or food item in participating banner stores for up to one year.

Once a Fuzzy member, pet owners can track their pets’ medical history, prescriptions and vaccination dates, receive training and wellness tips and speak to a veterinarian at any time, resulting in less trips to a vet or emergency room clinic.

“We believe every person should have the opportunity to experience the joy of pet parenthood. To accomplish that, each day we are working to make pet care more accessible and affordable through personalized telehealth solutions. This unique partnership with Albertsons Companies is another step towards fulfilling that goal,” said Zubin Bhettay, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuzzy. “Albertsons is a company that cares deeply about its customers and understands the important role pets play in their lives. This partnership will empower pet parents with personalized, expert recommendations right from the store aisle.”

* according to lendingtree survey, updated Sept. 12: https://www.lendingtree.com/debt-consolidation/pet-ownership-inflation-survey/

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States.

