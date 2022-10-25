eClinicalWorks Scribe Technology Assists 150+ Provider New York-Based Medical Center with Cost Savings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

With the innovative eClinicalWorks Scribe ® — built on a natural language platform — Open Door Family Medical Center, a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations, is reducing provider burnout and maximizing savings. When compared to human scribe services, the potential cost savings with eClinicalWorks Scribe is around $3,700 per month or $44,000 annually per clinician. eClinicalWorks Scribe combines advanced healthcare IT with AI-driven voice-recognition software to make documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate.

Open Door Family Medical Center is a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations.

“Prior to COVID-19, we exclusively used in-person scribes, but because of the cost, only the providers with the highest volume of patients were able to use them,” said Dr. Daren Wu, chief medical officer of Open Door Family Medical Center, which provides medical, dental, behavioral, wellness, and specialty care. “During the pandemic, we switched to primarily remote scribes and found that they took one to two weeks longer to complete Notes and couldn’t provide added-value services. We needed a new, cost-effective, and efficient system to continue quality patient care without burning out our providers.”

Dr. Wu estimates that clinicians at Open Door’s locations work similar hours as is reported in annual physician work surveys, which suggest that primary care clinicians spend on average 15 hours out of a 50-hour work week on non-direct patient work, including updating patient Progress Notes. With Scribe, physicians can more easily update patient records, saving time and ensuring all relevant patient information is documented accurately after each visit. Scribe can be easily accessed from a smartphone without the need for additional equipment, which allows for hands-free dictation.

“With Scribe, our providers now spend less time updating patient records. A task that used to take them up to two or even three hours a day now takes them no more than one hour a day,” said Dr. Wu. “Scribe is also very cost-efficient for our center. Other scribe services cost the equivalent of two patient visits per day, but eClinicalWorks Scribe only costs us the equivalent of two patient visits per month.”

“Open Door Family Medical Center is a testament to the positive impact Scribe and other AI technology will have on healthcare moving forward,” according to Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “AI-powered technology like Scribe allows providers to focus on the most important part of healthcare, the patients. Additionally, eClinicalWorks V12, the multidimensional EHR, significantly saves time for practices in their value-based care initiatives by collating and computing data from outside sources with real-time cloud intelligence through the PRISMA search engine.”

Learn more about Open Door’s use of eClinicalWorks Scribe here.

About Open Door Family Medical Center

Open Door is the region’s expert in all aspects of health, with a broad focus on building healthier communities. From prevention and wellness programs to the treatment of diseases, Open Door’s primary mission is keeping the people of Westchester, Putnam, and Ulster counties healthy and strong, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.opendoormedical.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

