ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

eClinicalWorks Scribe Technology Assists 150+ Provider New York-Based Medical Center with Cost Savings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFCnW_0ilo59Ds00

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

With the innovative eClinicalWorks Scribe ® — built on a natural language platform — Open Door Family Medical Center, a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations, is reducing provider burnout and maximizing savings. When compared to human scribe services, the potential cost savings with eClinicalWorks Scribe is around $3,700 per month or $44,000 annually per clinician. eClinicalWorks Scribe combines advanced healthcare IT with AI-driven voice-recognition software to make documentation faster, easier, and more clinically accurate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005022/en/

Open Door Family Medical Center is a New York Federally Qualified Health Center serving over 60,000 patients at 16 locations. For more information, visit www.opendoormedical.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Prior to COVID-19, we exclusively used in-person scribes, but because of the cost, only the providers with the highest volume of patients were able to use them,” said Dr. Daren Wu, chief medical officer of Open Door Family Medical Center, which provides medical, dental, behavioral, wellness, and specialty care. “During the pandemic, we switched to primarily remote scribes and found that they took one to two weeks longer to complete Notes and couldn’t provide added-value services. We needed a new, cost-effective, and efficient system to continue quality patient care without burning out our providers.”

Dr. Wu estimates that clinicians at Open Door’s locations work similar hours as is reported in annual physician work surveys, which suggest that primary care clinicians spend on average 15 hours out of a 50-hour work week on non-direct patient work, including updating patient Progress Notes. With Scribe, physicians can more easily update patient records, saving time and ensuring all relevant patient information is documented accurately after each visit. Scribe can be easily accessed from a smartphone without the need for additional equipment, which allows for hands-free dictation.

“With Scribe, our providers now spend less time updating patient records. A task that used to take them up to two or even three hours a day now takes them no more than one hour a day,” said Dr. Wu. “Scribe is also very cost-efficient for our center. Other scribe services cost the equivalent of two patient visits per day, but eClinicalWorks Scribe only costs us the equivalent of two patient visits per month.”

“Open Door Family Medical Center is a testament to the positive impact Scribe and other AI technology will have on healthcare moving forward,” according to Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “AI-powered technology like Scribe allows providers to focus on the most important part of healthcare, the patients. Additionally, eClinicalWorks V12, the multidimensional EHR, significantly saves time for practices in their value-based care initiatives by collating and computing data from outside sources with real-time cloud intelligence through the PRISMA search engine.”

Learn more about Open Door’s use of eClinicalWorks Scribe here.

About Open Door Family Medical Center

Open Door is the region’s expert in all aspects of health, with a broad focus on building healthier communities. From prevention and wellness programs to the treatment of diseases, Open Door’s primary mission is keeping the people of Westchester, Putnam, and Ulster counties healthy and strong, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.opendoormedical.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005022/en/

CONTACT: eClinicalWorks

Bhakti Shah

508-330-6935

Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS GENERAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH

SOURCE: eClinicalWorks

PUB: 10/25/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation

A report from Imperial College London’s Institute for Global Health Innovation presents a blueprint for how to radically improve the levels of care for the rapidly growing number of children around the world with life-limiting conditions. Produced in association with the International Children’s Palliative Care Network, Global Treehouse Foundation, Helix Centre, Isabella Seràgnoli Foundation, Mais Family Office Innovation Centre, ORTO Impact, and Fondazione AIS, the report, The children’s palliative care provider of the future: A blueprint to spark scale and share innovation (103 pages, PDF), outlines nine critical features of a children's palliative care provider of the future: a vision co-designed with children and their families; digital tools for all activities from parent education, to psychosocial support, to play; physical settings as centers for excellence for training, service improvement, and treatment; integration of the full spectrum of services, including new models of care to enhance choice, continuity and access; new organisational models, with economies of scale savings reinvested to increase capabilities and fuel further growth; a network of strategic partnerships with payers, providers, community, and industry; a multidisciplinary workforce; a culture that institutionalises innovation, centred on children, families, and staff as the engine of ideas; and excellence and innovation in leadership roles. The report also offers cross-sector recommendations, including for donors to recognize the potential for scalable innovations in children's palliative care and seek to catalyze their invention and adoption through product development partnership grants and challenge funds.
Benzinga

Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
wdfxfox34.com

Do Intensive Outpatient Programs Work For Addiction Treatment

Originally Posted On: https://www.alanarecovery.com/does-iop-work. When it comes to substance abuse, there are a lot of misconceptions about what treatment works and what doesn’t. Some people think that you have to go to a residential rehab facility in order to get help, but that’s not the whole story. Intensive Outpatient Programs, or IOPs, can be just as effective as residential rehab but they are not a replacement for detox. In this blog post, we will discuss how intensive outpatient therapy fits into addiction recovery and how it can help those struggling with addiction and trauma.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

BYND Cannasoft's Israeli Subsidiary Signs Commercial Agreement For Medical Cannabis Products With Globus Pharma

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND announced its Israeli subsidiary signed an agreement with Globus Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of Israeli-based Together Pharma Ltd TGTR, for the cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis products that are expected to generate significant revenues for the company before costs of manufacturing and distribution fees.
McKnight's

Why LTC is delivering sub-optimal Parkinson’s care — and what to do about it

Parkinson’s disease is a crippling and often misunderstood disease process. There are little to no protocols and standards for the care of Parkinson’s residents. They tend to be lumped into the protocols and standards designed for dementia or memory care units. This is a significant issue for providers....
ajmc.com

Assessing Unmet Needs in Care Management of Young-Onset Parkinson Disease

Patients with young-onset Parkinson disease experience significant emotional burden that is exacerbated by unmet educational needs. Development of interdisciplinary care is needed for patients with young-onset Parkinson disease (YOPD) to address often unmet emotional and educational needs, according to study findings published in Collegian. PD is characterized as the most...
industrytoday.com

Help Tenants Feel Safe With Air Quality Solutions

This article discusses expert opinions on elevator filtration systems, choosing an appropriate solution, and maintenance scheduling. As the workforce gradually returns to the office or adapts to a hybrid model, air quality still remains top of mind for many people. Air filtration has gained interest as a strategy to combat the spread of current and future variations of COVID-19 in light of shifting mask mandates. A recent study from Honeywell showed that 72% of workers surveyed worldwide worry about air quality in their office buildings, and 62% said they would consider leaving their job if employers couldn’t demonstrably take steps to improve air quality. The healthy building movement, including benchmarks for improvement set by the EPA, is changing how developers plan for ventilation in new buildings, from apartments to condos, multi-family units, commercial buildings, and more.
reviewofoptometry.com

Stepwise Workup Approach May Help Triage Red Eye

Using a dynamic algorithm to determine the urgency of red eye cases may be more effective than using a static flowchart, researchers found. Photo: Joseph W. Sowka, OD. Click image to enlarge. Primary care physicians, tasked with triaging virtually any condition, typically rely on static flowcharts as a diagnostic aid...
wdfxfox34.com

3 Benefits of Outsourcing Your Medical Billing and Coding | EL Medical Billing Solutions

Originally Posted On: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiqDRT37HvQ. Your organization and its workforce are under a lot of pressure. Somewhere, at some time, your team may make a mistake when it comes to medical billing and coding. When this happens — everyone gets upset. To curb these instances, one the thing you may want...
icytales.com

4 Addiction Recovery Treatment Center Options and Their Effectiveness

Looking into different addiction recovery programs can be overwhelming. There are many different options, and it isn’t always easy to decide which is the best for your needs. Below are 4 of the most common addiction recovery treatment options. Read through to help you decide which option is best...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All

Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment: One Size Does Not Fit All. When it comes to patient recruitment strategies, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. So how do you raise clinical trial awareness and develop innovative solutions for recruitment that break down silos and improve patient outreach?. In this episode, Kelly McKee and...
geeksaroundglobe.com

4 Ways iPCR Software Helps Patients

The ability to create efficient patient care reports quickly assists with the entirety of the patient care process. From hospital transport to treatment plan, care is delivered swiftly and with patient needs in mind. Patients are given the immediate care they need in instances of emergency, reducing the likelihood of worsened outcomes when medical care is required.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy