DeGirum Corp. Introduces DeLight, the Cloud Platform That Redefines Edge AI Application Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

DeGirum Corp. today introduced DeLight, a cloud platform designed to overcome the major challenges faced by Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developers. DeLight reduces the application development process for AI inclusion from multiple months down to days.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005059/en/

DeGirum Cloud Services Platform - DeLight (Graphic: Business Wire)

The DeLight platform, along with DeGirum ORCA family of HW accelerator products, provides a ready-made solution and simplifies both the application development and the HW evaluation phases. The platform provides HW agnostic application programming interfaces (APIs), pre-compiled models, and instant cloud access to multiple edge AI HW options. This combination of SW, models and HW in a unified development environment allows application developers to code sophisticated applications just once and compare multiple HW targets, obviating the need to repeat the process for each HW of interest to determine the optimal solution.

“Before DeLight, developers had to spend months prototyping their application SW on HW from different vendors to compare the HW options and make the right choice for their deployment,” said Winston Lee, chief executive officer of DeGirum. “Now, the DeLight platform enables developers to focus exclusively on their application logic, without having to deal with the frustration of setting up HW and modifying code multiple times.”

Faster Path to Edge AI

The platform gives developers access to:

A single software stack agnostic to hardware, model, and operating system

Remote access to multiple edge AI hardware options

Simple APIs for application development

Ready-to-use AI models for target hardware

Cloud tools for model design and evaluation

About DeGirum

DeGirum Corp. is a global technology company delivering solutions to accelerate the adoption of AI at the edge with its efficient and flexible hardware accelerator products and software solutions. DeGirum is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. To learn more, visit: https://degirum.ai.

Trademarks: DeLight and ORCA are trademarks of DeGirum Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005059/en/

CONTACT: Bob Porooshani, Head of Business Development

bporooshani@degirum.com

+1-310-430-9694

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT SATELLITE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PHOTOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO APPS/APPLICATIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: DeGirum Corp.

PUB: 10/25/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 09:02 AM