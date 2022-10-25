SaveDay Announces New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

SaveDay, the only $0 employer-cost 401(k) provider for small and medium-sized businesses helping millions of middle-class workers build retirement savings and generational wealth, today announced that Holly Tachovsky has been appointed the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Tachovsky steps into the role following Barry Mione, SaveDay’s co-founder, who has been appointed SaveDay’s Chief Product Officer.

Ms. Tachovsky is a serial entrepreneur and the co-founder and former CEO of BuildFax, a leading provider of property condition data and history analytics that was founded at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and eventually acquired by Verisk (VRSK) in October 2019. An award-winning business leader, Ms. Tachovsky brings her expertise in taking companies from startup to scale up to SaveDay as the company continues to grow and scale rapidly.

“Holly is such a badass CEO,” said Oksana Malysheva, SaveDay board member and co-founder and managing partner of Sputnik ATX VC, an Austin-based venture capital fund and accelerator. “Holly has a stellar track record of scaling startups into multimillion-dollar businesses. We can’t wait to work with her and Barry to unlock this huge, untapped marketplace and help bring long-term financial stability to an underserved segment of America.”

“When the SaveDay team approached me and said we could help millions of Americans be more prepared and financially stable for retirement, I just couldn’t stop thinking about the opportunity to change the landscape of American retirement for the better,” said Tachovsky. “A staggering 40% of the US workforce lacks access to a 401(k) plan. We have to do better than that. I’m excited to get to help hardworking Americans, especially those in rural areas and workers of color, who are disproportionately left out of the current system, prepare for retirement and build a secure financial future. I’m also excited to work closely with SaveDay’s co-founder, Barry Mione, as he continues to bring his innovative approach to our product development.”

“We are delighted and excited to have someone as talented as Holly lead our team,” said Barry Mione. “This will help us continue to drive future amazing success stories for SaveDay as we forge ahead on our mission to enable every working American to retire with dignity.”

Founded in 2018, SaveDay provides fully integrated 401(k) solutions at no cost to employers and low cost to plan participants, aiming to close the gap for small- and medium-sized businesses that typically would not be able to offer retirement plans for their employees. Over 55 million US workers are currently without access to tax-free, automated savings through 401(k) plans. SaveDay is working to bridge that availability gap and help generate sustainable retirement savings solutions and wealth generation opportunities across the American middle class.

