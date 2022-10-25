Yamaha Rightwaters™ Conservation Efforts Gain Recognition for Innovation

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Soundings Trade Only recognized Yamaha as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative companies in the marine industry for the Yamaha Rightwaters sustainability program. Editor-in-Chief Gary Reich made the announcement during a special online awards ceremony on Oct. 21.

Now in its fifth year, The Most Innovative Company awards program honors forward-thinking companies across a variety of categories that are transforming the future of the marine industry through new initiatives, processes, technologies, directions and more, from large global companies to small startups.

“Conservation is a both a privilege and responsibility for all marine industry members, both on an individual and corporate level,” said Martin Peters, Division Manager, External Affairs, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Through Yamaha Rightwaters, we have the ability to take a broader approach by developing and supporting a variety of programs that address scientific research, clean water efforts, habitat restoration and invasive species management. We’re grateful for the recognition and look forward to expanding the Yamaha Rightwaters initiative to ensure healthy waterways and fisheries for future generations to enjoy.”

In addition to Reich, the judging panel included Carl Blackwell, former chief marketing officer of the National Marine Manufacturers Association; John Rothermel, former vice president of sales at Fisheries Supplies and former board chairman of the National Marine Distributors Association; and Bill Sisson, AIM Media Group editor-at-large. Michele Goldsmith, Soundings Trade Only publisher served as an advisor.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 425 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

