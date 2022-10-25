XY Retail Launches XY Promo, Empowering Global Retailers to Quickly Deploy Complex, Omni-Channel Promotions and Deliver Enhanced Unified Shopper Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

XY Retail, the global commerce solution that helps retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful, and profitable relationships with their customers, today announced the launch of the world’s first end-to-end, business-rules driven promotion engine, now available for XY customers.

Today’s retailer faces an over-complicated and time-consuming process of manually implementing promotions across each singular store - a cycle that takes three to four weeks. XY Promo solves for this by allowing retailers to easily implement targeted, multi-level and multi-rule promotions in minutes, with the additional ability to segment by customer, store, region or product, and more available product attributes as needed. The solution will enable retailers to maintain full control across regions, markets and channels while deploying promotions quickly versus a lead time of multiple weeks.

“It has never been more critical for retailers to deliver a unified and seamless shopping experience, wherever and however their customer chooses to engage,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “And we know that promotions are one of the most effective ways for retailers to drive sales. Yet to date, it has been unwieldy, slow and difficult for retailers to implement promotions across physical and digital touchpoints holistically and consistently. This new offering will allow our customers to seamlessly activate relevant promotions at scale within minutes.”

With XY Promo, XY Retail customers benefit from pre-defined promotion templates and a user-friendly promotions interface, making it easy to consistently implement promotions on any channel and removing user error with automatic discounting that handles multiple promotions, resulting in a seamless end-to-end promotion experience from implementation to customer transaction.

“XY Promo’s fast setup and robust logic will eliminate errors and promotion conflicts to improve store productivity,” said Jay Chen, senior director of sales and operations at ISAIA. “It gives a brand ‘peace of mind’ to take initiative on promos.”

Retailers can use XY Promo to pre-set promotions in advance to reward loyal customer segments or to quickly launch a new promotion on the fly to move existing inventory. XY Promo also offers automated discounts, customized for any currency, that can recognize the highest discount that can be applied to each item. These features deliver significant time savings in the setup process.

“I have been impressed by XY Retail’s comprehensive knowledge of the retail business, as well as their flexibility and superior customer service,” said Yahya Shaikah, senior IT manager at Alhokair Fashion Retail. “Their solution is clearly already a game changer for the industry, and has the potential to eliminate the costly overheads hampering many large retail businesses today. We are looking forward to leveraging the flexibility of XY Promo to improve operations for our retail stores.”

This is the latest innovation from XY Retail, which continues to leverage next-generation technologies to deliver real-time sales KPIs and promotion performance, unparalleled omnichannel solutions and end-to-end digital transformation for retailers on a global scale.

To learn more about XY Promo, visit: https://www.xyretail.com/XYPromo.html

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations - from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

