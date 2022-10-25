Accomplished Sales Leader David Kemp Joins Ergotron as Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, announced today that David Kemp has joined the team as executive vice president and chief sales officer. In his role, Kemp leads Ergotron’s global sales organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005042/en/

David Kemp is the new leader of Ergotron’s global sales organization. (Photo: Business Wire)

“David’s experience leading sales teams around the world will allow us to build upon our solid foundation,” said Chad Severson, chief executive officer at Ergotron. “Our business is growing with ambitious goals, and David’s leadership will be instrumental to our success.”

Kemp brings more than two decades of leadership experience in sales, marketing, operations and finance, with demonstrated expertise in process improvement and driving results. In his most recent role as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Fike Corporation, Kemp made several significant operational improvements to the business, including redesigning the existing distribution channel structure and implementing a sales and operations planning process. Additionally, he restructured the field sales force and designed and executed a new sales compensation plan. Prior to his seven years at Fike, Kemp held roles of increasing responsibility at Emerson Electric for 15 years, including vice president of global sales and marketing and vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, both for Emerson’s Leroy-Somer business unit.

“As a leader, I enjoy helping improve and refine processes that support growth and removing obstacles that hinder it,” said Kemp. “Ergotron is already a great business with a smart team, so I’m excited about what we can achieve.”

Kemp graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and manufacturing technology and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global leader in designing ergonomic solutions that connect people and technology to enhance human performance, health and happiness. Using the Technology of Movement™, Ergotron builds products and custom solutions that help people feel a new sense of energy in healthcare, industrial and office settings, both at home and on-site.

Through its 40-year history, Ergotron has led the industry with innovative, professional-grade products and customer-focused service. The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit® and CareFit™, and patented Constant Force™ and LiFeKinnex™ technologies. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005042/en/

CONTACT: Nikki Hill

651-365-6765

Pr@ergotron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS RETAIL COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OFFICE PRODUCTS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING HUMAN RESOURCES PHYSICAL THERAPY GENERAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER MANUFACTURING INTERIOR DESIGN HEALTH ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Ergotron

PUB: 10/25/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 09:02 AM