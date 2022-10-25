Crest Helps Spooky Season Fans Brush Off the Sunday Scaries This Halloween Eve

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

We’ve all experienced the Sunday Scaries, it’s the dreaded feeling that hits right before a Monday when there is still a laundry list of tasks to be done before the new week. The Sunday Scaries are hitting an all-time high, with 78 percent of millennials and Gen Z’ers experiencing it*, and they’re about to get even more frightful.

To ensure Halloween fans are stocked up on last-minute trick-or-treating essentials, Crest is offering up to $3 off best-selling toothpastes at select national retailers online. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday, making October 30 th quite possibly the scariest Sunday of 2022. But have no fear – Crest has your night-before Halloween routine covered – whether that’s making sure your teeth are protected from all the candy eating, or helping you get ready to smile big on the spookiest night of the year.

To ensure Halloween fans are stocked up on last-minute trick-or-treating essentials, the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America is offering up to $3 off best-selling toothpastes, including the newest Crest Densify lineup. Shoppers can redeem the offer by visiting select national retailer websites, now through October 30.

“With products for every smile, Crest has night-before-Halloween routines covered, so your teeth are protected from all the treats to come,” said Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America. “We want to show everyone just how healthy it is to smile on the spookiest night of the year!”

To kick off the spooky season with a smile, the brand teamed up with Olympian, mom and lifestyle creator Shawn Johnson, to share her tips and tricks for Halloween prep.

“On a typical Sunday at our house, the Sunday Scaries set in during the afternoon as we plan out all of our tasks for the upcoming week. This year with Halloween on a Monday, we’ll be feeling more than the Sunday Scaries – 4pm will truly be the ‘Witching Hour’ with even more to prep for!” said Shawn Johnson. “Thankfully, I’ll be ahead of the game with must-dos already checked off my list, including having Crest on hand to make sure my whole family’s smiles are covered so they can enjoy all the fun – and candy – that comes with the festivities.”

Shawn Johnson’s Top Tips for Brushing off the Halloween Eve Sunday Scaries:

Turn the Sunday Scaries into Sunday smiles with Crest and show us your Halloween Eve routine by tagging @Crest on social.

