Clarify Health Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Healthcare Data Analytics Market Leader in 2022

Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an industry leader in the Frost Radar™: Healthcare Data Analytics 2022 Report. An assessment of the global healthcare data analytics industry, the report evaluates companies on their ability to deliver cloud-based analytics with clinical, social determinants of health, population health, and value-based care insights that enable payers and providers to achieve holistic, high-quality care. Clarify Health was ranked as a leader on its Innovation Index based on the company’s scalability, R&D efficiency, and product innovation.

“Clarify Health stands out in its understanding of the market, clear strategy roadmap, and forward-thinking vision,” said Delfina Huergo, Research Analyst, Health & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan. “Its investment in R&D and dedication to advancing health equity and innovation in the industry has earned Clarify the highest score on the Frost Radar™ Innovation Index.”

The Clarify Atlas Platform offers healthcare data analytics solutions to health plans, providers and life sciences companies. Its solutions draw data from the company’s four billion-plus care journeys across 300 million unique individuals to deliver precise insights with unprecedented scale and speed, enabling its customers to explore metrics and benchmarks on-demand and at a granular level.

“It’s an honor to receive a 5 out of 5 score on the Frost Radar™ Innovation Index for our enterprise analytics and value-based payment platform,” said Todd Gottula, Co-Founder and President, Clarify Health. “We’re energized by the pace of innovation in the healthcare industry as we partner with health plans, providers, and life sciences companies to change the way healthcare is delivered and paid for.”

The Frost Radar™ Report highlights several of Clarify’s key strengths, which have solidified them as a leader in the healthcare data analytics space, including:

A 5.0 score on the Innovation Index linked to high R&D investment, with at least 16 patents on machine learning models and performance benchmarking since 2018

Customer alignment and satisfaction, with 97% of customers achieving quantifiable ROI within six months

Accelerated growth in recent years, with more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2021

High scores for its expanded value-based payments software solution to support contract design, modeling, financial management, and settlement

“Our mission is to improve health outcomes for every patient through the delivery of innovative solutions and insights that address access, quality, and affordability of care,” said Jean Drouin, MD, Co-Founder and CEO, Clarify Health. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader and innovator in healthcare data analytics—it’s a testimony that we are well on our way to meeting our goal.”

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO’s growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

