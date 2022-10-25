Kyndryl Expands Technology Strategy and Integration Services to Enable Customers’ Digital Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced Kyndryl Consult, which combines Kyndryl’s longstanding consulting expertise with industry-leading technology integration solutions. With a global team of highly skilled consultants, architects, specialists and program professionals, Kyndryl Consult will help new and existing customers navigate complex technology environments and accelerate business outcomes.

Kyndryl Consult’s vast services span mission-critical expertise in IT processes, strategy and operations; native and hybrid cloud acceleration; application and mainframe modernization; artificial intelligence; data and analytics; network and edge computing capabilities; digital workplace services; and security and resiliency offerings.

“Kyndryl is willing to meet clients wherever they happen to be on their cloud journey, bringing a pragmatic building-block approach to IT modernization regardless of starting point. It provides a heavy focus on security and resilience and a fresh perspective on how to innovate a modern IT infrastructure,” said Gard Little, Vice President of Research, IDC.

As companies around the world struggle to realize expected gains from IT projects, many are looking for new ways to establish a reliable cycle of technology-based agility, resilience and business improvement that enables them to remain competitive. Kyndryl Consult addresses this challenge by uniting Kyndryl Vital ’s co-creation vision and Kyndryl Bridge ’s open integration platform for real-time data insights to break down complex problems, while working side-by-side with customers and partners on achievable projects that produce actionable results.

Together, Kyndryl Consult, Kyndryl Bridge and Kyndryl Vital represent a cohesive approach to helping customers envision the outcomes they want, design and implement the solutions, and assess results, while continuously evolving their IT infrastructures for the future.

“Customers need a services partner that is willing and able to work by their side from design through execution and back to new discoveries that enable measurable IT transformation projects,” said Mark Slaga, Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl Consult. “Kyndryl Consult offers deep technical expertise from decades of successful engagements across many industries, along with a robust technology platform supported by a broad ecosystem of partners that can help enterprises solve problems, overcome challenges and continuously innovate to achieve their business goals.”

By tapping into the strength of Kyndryl’s global ecosystem of partners and alliances, Kyndryl Consult helps customers define stronger business outcomes and provides the technology solutions and strategy to design, implement and achieve their digital transformation goals. Underpinned by decades of mission critical experience, Kyndryl Consult focuses on creating an environment of continuous IT modernization.

“We chose Kyndryl Consult as our trusted partner for our campus-wide IT transformation at the University Hospital of Mainz. As a provider of critical Infrastructures in the German Healthcare sector, we turned to Kyndryl for its proven expertise in customer-first consulting services and industry know-how,” said Dr. Christian Elsner, Chief Financial Officer, University Medical Center of Mainz, Germany. “The architects and consultants from Kyndryl help us rethink and modernize our infrastructures, simplify complex IT processes and ongoing datacenter migration with speed and reliability. Tapping into their local presence and global competencies alike, we’ve benefitted from Kyndryl’s vendor-agnostic approach and expansive partner ecosystem, and look forward to our continued work with Kyndryl Consult.”

