Global Cannabis Brand PAX Expands Consumables Offerings to Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

PAX, a leading global cannabis brand, announced today the launch of its fresh pressed Live Rosin with Natural Terpenes and THC for use with its PAX Era devices in Ontario. This disruptive product offers full flower, high quality and potency that builds on over a decade of innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005005/en/

PAX’s fresh pressed Live Rosin is full flower, 100 percent natural, and made without harsh solvents. (Photo: Business Wire)

PAX Live Rosin with Natural Terpenes and THC is available in the brand’s new 1G pods, expertly engineered with a ceramic atomizer for increased consistency and temperature control. PAX’s fresh pressed Live Rosin is full flower, 100 percent natural, and made without harsh solvents. Combined with natural terpenes and THC, it delivers a pure, potent vaporization experience with no combustion byproducts.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing PAX Live Rosin pods to market in Ontario, delivering the natural purity, industry leading safety innovation, and disruptive value that our customers want in their concentrates, from the brand they know and trust,” said Tim Pellerin, VP, International at PAX. “This allows us to better stabilize the base of our platform with our award-winning, brand-owned pods, while continuing to work with the leading licensed producers to offer a wide variety and assortment on shelf — one of the key reasons why consumers are excited to buy into our platform.”

PAX’s Live Rosin with Natural Terpenes and THC contains cannabis in its purest form, fresh frozen at the peak of harvest and extracted without any harsh solvents — nothing added, nothing removed. This clean process preserves all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes that, when combined with THC, delivers a high potency, perfectly balanced experience. PAX sources the highest grade cannabis flower for its solventless extract, curated from local farms with ideal growing conditions.

PAX’s initial lineup will feature three classic and contemporary cultivars at launch, including Blue Dream (Sativa), Blueberry OG (Indica), and Guava GLTO (Hybrid). Starting at $59.99 CAD for 1G, pods are available in dispensaries across Ontario. PAX continues to partner with leading cannabis brands and licensed producers, including Aurora Cannabis, Entourage Health Corp, Mera Cannabis Corp, Organigram, Spherex and Tilray Brands, to deliver the maximum variety and selection on shelf for which consumers have come to know the platform.

The award-winning PAX Era platform uses patented low heat technology, to ensure consistency from start to finish of every pod. PAX Era pods are made with food grade materials and tested to medical standards, certified free from harmful heavy metals, toxins and contaminants. PAX Era devices are available on ca.pax.com and at licensed retailers.

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. PAX’s curated set of pure, full-flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, PAX has created next-generation devices that deliver enduring quality through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. The PAX brand represents a vision for creating sustainable well-being and building opportunity through cannabis. ca.pax.com. NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS. Manufactured by Final Bell Corp.

© 2022 PAX Labs, Inc. All Rights Reserved. PAX, X, and ERA are all trademarks of PAX Labs, Inc. Patents and Trademarks: pax.com/IP

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005005/en/

press@pax.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE CANNABIS RETAIL HEALTH SPECIALTY NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: PAX Labs, Inc.

PUB: 10/25/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 09:02 AM