Alachua County, FL

Law enforcement badges blessed to promote spirit of unity

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Law enforcement officers in Alachua County united for a day of prayer and praise.

The Atkins Warren chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosted its Blessing of the Badges ceremony on Sunday at DaySpring Baptist Church located at 1945 NE Eighth Ave. About 40 people attended the service that began with an opening prayer by the Rev. Dr. Gary Neal Sr., associate pastor at New Beginning Christian Worship Center in Micanopy.

“We give away to you father,” Neal said. “We give glory and honor to you Lord. We come to honor those who lay it on the line.”

It was the second time the organization hosted the ceremony for Alachua County law enforcement officers, said Alena Lawson-Bennett, president of the chapter.

Service held to promote spirit of unity

“When I saw the national chapter hosting its Blessing of the Badges event, I wanted to do the same here,” Lawson-Bennett said. “I saw so many officers from different agencies come together in the spirit of unity.”

Capt. Ryan Woods of the Santa Fe College Police Department read scripture from Joshua 1:9, which was followed by a welcome from Capt. Victoria Young of the Gainesville Police Department.

“Let it be the day of re-connection for your purpose,” Young said. “We carry the weight of responsibility, obligation and accountability. That is a blessing. This is the calling you all have answered to. Let this be a day of redemption.”

Recognizing law enforcement leaders

Deputy Chief Investigator and spokesman for the State Attorney's Office of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Darry Lloyd recognized the chiefs and former chiefs of law enforcement agencies in Alachua County who were in attendance. They were Ed Book of the SF College Police Department, Lonnie Scott of GPD, Antoine Sheppard of the High Springs Police Department, Joseph W. Dixon Sr. of Gainesville Fire Rescue and former GPD chief Tony Jones.

Lloyd also recognized his boss, Brian S. Kramer, the state attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Bishop Christopher Stokes, chaplain of the Atkins Warren Chapter of NOBLE, introduced the guest speaker for the ceremony, the Rev. Michael Doby of Carter Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Orlando.

“He believes he’s been blessed to stand with the word of God and the law of man,” Stokes said.

Being in charge does not mean being in control

Doby is a retired major of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and current president of the NOBLE Central Florida chapter, and the subject of his sermon was “In Charge, But Not in Control.”

He emphasized that even though law enforcement officers take on the responsibility of being in charge in their profession, God is in charge of their lives.

“The best way to reduce stress is to not worry about things we can’t control,” Doby said. “The worst thing to do is to take control of things we can’t control.”

Doby said that when one is faced with challenges in their life, turning to God to make a way can help ease the pressure.

“When we wear the badges, we are faced with problems in and out of the department,” Doby said. “We must remember that we are in charge but not in control. When you are going through it, you’ve got to give God the glory.”

The service included Stokes and other members of the clergy praying over a table of badges in front of the pulpit.

“We pray that you bless them and protect them in the county and the state,” Stokes said. “When they put on their uniforms, cover them with a shield of protection. Give them the promise of your presence.”

Afterwards, Lawson-Bennett gave certificates to some who have recently retired from law enforcement. They included retirees Lt. Lawrence Certain of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department, Agent Ernest Wilson of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Cpl. Dontonya Smith of GPD.

Warren, the namesake of the local chapter of NOBLE, was the first Black chief of GPD, and he served in that role from 1980 to 1984.

Other aspects of his career include his time with the St. Louis Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service, as well as his presidency and service with NOBLE.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

